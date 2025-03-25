Even those who don’t work for Zuckerberg see him, along with Elon Musk, as a figurehead for the vibe shift in tech that is stressing them out.

Though the Meta CEO has loomed large in the public imagination for years — evolving from the archetypical sweaty wunderkind nerd of “The Social Network” to a lifestyle guru during his “self-improvement era” (which included such memorable hits as whiteface on an electric surfboard and killing his own meat) to a newly brazen, masculinity-obsessed rave muse — local therapists who treat tech workers say Zuckerberg’s name has become shorthand for the sector’s new “aggressive” direction, away from “doing no evil” and toward profit and power over everything.

Smith’s clients say a new pro-masculinity emphasis in Big Tech is reshaping workplace culture, with managers being told to crack the whip and take a more authoritarian direction with their reports. “We see a lot of aggression come across in the messaging from leadership,” he said.

Aaron Smith, a psychologist at Thriving Center of Psychology , a national platform that offers in-person appointments and telehealth, said he hears about Zuckerberg constantly during sessions, even from patients who don’t work in social media. “[Zuckerberg] comes up because we’re steeped in tech here,” he said. “It trickles down into the culture of the workplace.”

This, plus the cozy relationship between tech leaders and the second Trump administration, as well as the past few years of layoffs in the sector, means heightened anxiety, disillusionment, and a veil of silence now pervades tech. Employees are afraid — of speaking up, of getting noticed, of being the next one cut.

The techies are not all right

Therapists say their tech-worker patients are extremely stressed over the changes in their industry and feeling a measure of guilt about their perceived complicity.

Alex Oliver-Gans, a San Francisco-based psychotherapist specializing in men’s mental health, said many of his tech clients feel their values are at odds with their workplace. “Companies that previously felt exciting and fresh are now donating money to initiatives that go against [patients’] beliefs,” he said. “They say their work doesn’t feel as rewarding and have expressed existential questions of what am I working for, who is it benefitting? … They feel stuck.”

Peninsula-based psychotherapist Sally Scheidlinger says the entanglement between tech leaders and the Trump administration is a major source of angst for rank-and-file workers. Many got into tech to do good — to make the world a better place — and have watched in horror as their leaders have seemed to abandon their values to rail against wokeness.

“The involvement of these tech billionaires has been really disheartening to folks,” Scheidlinger said, referring in particular to Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency and the Trump administration’s vendettas against liberal governance. “There’s this sense that living in California is no protection anymore.”

One of Scheidlinger’s clients, a 30-something engineer at a Big Tech company, will “absolutely not share his opinions at work,” she said. “He was very, very careful because of the surveillance culture at his company. There’s a sense of hyper-vigilance and that there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Daniel, a 27-year-old software engineer at a Big Tech firm, has seen two work friends get axed in the last three months. “They had great performance reviews, they were meeting all their targets,” he said. “But their manager said they weren’t performing, which is bullshit.” Daniel believes it was their politics that put them on the chopping block: They’d challenged changes in diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, and the managers hadn’t liked that. The message from the firings was clear: Get in line with our policies, or get out. (Like other tech workers interviewed for this story, Daniel spoke under the condition of anonymity out of fear of being fired.)

Daniel misses his friends, but he also misses how he used to feel about his company. “It doesn’t feel like a safe space anymore,” he said. He is not sure if he wants to stay, but isn’t looking elsewhere for at least six months because he’d be leaving money on the table. “I have lots of shares that are vesting,” he said. “I might consider working somewhere else when they do.”