Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week.
Folsom’s legacy bars, restaurants, and clubs from 6th to 12th St. unite with live music and street vendors to keep businesses alive during ongoing construction.
- Website
- SOMA Nights
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 27, 5 p.m.
Bounce with JoogMac and Mackswell as they spin house, baile funk, and high-energy edits at this Marina dance den.
- Website
- Inner Circle
- Date and time
- Thursday, March 27, 9 p.m.
A masked rave with eight DJs, 360-degree sound, and dark techno vibes takes over a queer-friendly underground BDSM dungeon.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 28, 6 p.m.
- Address
- A secret underground dungeon
The SF Artists Union hosts a night of local art, live music, and BYOB good vibes at cozy Mission venue Nook.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 1500 Hyde St.
Combining 10 friends’ birthday parties, this epic mixer kicks off at Southside Spirit House before heading to a secret cocktail club location for dancing and birthday antics.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 28, 8 p.m.
An Arrakis-inspired night of cocktails, hypnotic beats, and bold self-expression on the 42nd floor of a luxe SoMa skyscraper.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Friday, March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.
A black-tie-ish bash for 600 guests at a secret historic venue, with bourbon and wine bars, a movie room, and late-night surprises celebrating America, tech, and freedom.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Groove to deep house and explore Zac Smit’s latest art at this Bayview pop-up blending visual and sonic vibes in a cozy underground space.
- Date and time
- Friday, March 28, 9 p.m.
- Address
- TBA - Bayview
The launch of this bold new interactive art playhouse fills the Palace of Fine Arts with giant inflatables, immersive light shows, and colorful soundscapes.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 29, 10 a.m.
Shop over 250 artists, designers, and makers at this massive indoor indie craft market with food trucks and waterfront views.
- Website
- Renegade Craft
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March, 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sip lychee martinis and groove to tech, disco, and progressive house on the sunny back patio of Blue Whale in the Marina.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 29, noon
- Address
- 2033 Union St.
Raveival hosts a Coachella-ready fashion swap featuring secondhand fits and a DIY changing room at the bottom of Dolo’s Gay Beach.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 29, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Address
- Mission Dolores Park
SF Shakespeare Festival stages a one-hour 1960s remix of the classic tragedy with walk-on roles and a post-show Q&A.
- Website
- SFPL
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 29, 2 p.m.
- Address
- 100 Larkin St.
A deep techno party offering a candlelit vinyl listening room, tarot, art, and free ice cream for the first 50 at Haight’s Faight Collective.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 29, 8 p.m.
- Address
- 473A Haight St.
Berlin techno duo Fjaak headline this Throttle party hosted by SF’s most legit promoter DJ Dials.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 29, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
Boof throws a maximalist trance and techno party full of shadowy warehouse vibes, wild costumes, and chaotic surprises.
- Date and time
- Saturday, March 29, 9:30 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Bring your art project and chill out with comfort food and good vibes at this drop-in creative hang led by artist ChiChai.
- Date and time
- Sunday, March 30, 10 a.m.
- Address
- 171 Stillman St.
Experience the iconic ambient works of Aphex Twin in 32-speaker surround sound at this shoeless, seated listening session in the Dogpatch.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- Envelop SF, 900 Marin St.