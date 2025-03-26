Skip to main content
Culture

18 great events in SF this week, from an immersive balloon museum to a big craft market

Get ready for an exciting week ahead, starting with a masked rave at a secret underground dungeon.

The image shows a crowded indoor market with people browsing colorful booths under a high, industrial-style ceiling, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere.
Shop goodies from over 250 vendors at Fort Mason this weekend. | Source: Renegade Craft
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

SoMa Nights block party

Folsom’s legacy bars, restaurants, and clubs from 6th to 12th St. unite with live music and street vendors to keep businesses alive during ongoing construction.

Website
SOMA Nights
Date and time
Thursday, March 27, 5 p.m.
Address
Folsom St. between 6th St. - 12th St.

Inner Circle at White Rabbit

Bounce with JoogMac and Mackswell as they spin house, baile funk, and high-energy edits at this Marina dance den.

Website
Inner Circle
Date and time
Thursday, March 27, 9 p.m.
Address
White Rabbit, 3138 Fillmore St.

Masquerave techno underground

A masked rave with eight DJs, 360-degree sound, and dark techno vibes takes over a queer-friendly underground BDSM dungeon.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 28, 6 p.m.
Address
A secret underground dungeon

SF Artists Union art party

The SF Artists Union hosts a night of local art, live music, and BYOB good vibes at cozy Mission venue Nook.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
Address
1500 Hyde St.

The Birthday Experience cocktail party

Combining 10 friends’ birthday parties, this epic mixer kicks off at Southside Spirit House before heading to a secret cocktail club location for dancing and birthday antics.

Website
Register
Date and time
Friday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Address
Register for location

Dune meets NYC skyscraper party

An Arrakis-inspired night of cocktails, hypnotic beats, and bold self-expression on the 42nd floor of a luxe SoMa skyscraper.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.
Address
Register for location

SF Freedom Club spring party

A black-tie-ish bash for 600 guests at a secret historic venue, with bourbon and wine bars, a movie room, and late-night surprises celebrating America, tech, and freedom.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Address
Register for location

Rendezvou art rave

Groove to deep house and explore Zac Smit’s latest art at this Bayview pop-up blending visual and sonic vibes in a cozy underground space.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, March 28, 9 p.m.
Address
TBA - Bayview

The new Balloon Museum’s EmotionAir art experience

The launch of this bold new interactive art playhouse fills the Palace of Fine Arts with giant inflatables, immersive light shows, and colorful soundscapes.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 29, 10 a.m.
Address
Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St.

Renegade Craft Fair

The image shows a bustling indoor market with numerous people browsing various colorful stalls under a large industrial ceiling.
Shop everything from jewelry to home goods. | Source: Renegade Craft

Shop over 250 artists, designers, and makers at this massive indoor indie craft market with food trucks and waterfront views.

Website
Renegade Craft
Date and time
Saturday, March 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March, 30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd.

Vently x Blue Whale DJ patio party

Sip lychee martinis and groove to tech, disco, and progressive house on the sunny back patio of Blue Whale in the Marina.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 29, noon
Address
2033 Union St.

Festival clothing swap at Dolores Park 

Raveival hosts a Coachella-ready fashion swap featuring secondhand fits and a DIY changing room at the bottom of Dolo’s Gay Beach.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, March 29, 1 to 4 p.m.
Address
Mission Dolores Park

Romeo and Juliet at SF Main Library

SF Shakespeare Festival stages a one-hour 1960s remix of the classic tragedy with walk-on roles and a post-show Q&A.

Website
SFPL
Date and time
Saturday, March 29, 2 p.m.
Address
100 Larkin St.

Club Berlin by Quit Your Day Job

A deep techno party offering a candlelit vinyl listening room, tarot, art, and free ice cream for the first 50 at Haight’s Faight Collective.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 29, 8 p.m.
Address
473A Haight St.

Fjaak techno at Gray Area

Berlin techno duo Fjaak headline this Throttle party hosted by SF’s most legit promoter DJ Dials.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 29, 9 p.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Boofiversary warehouse rave

Boof throws a maximalist trance and techno party full of shadowy warehouse vibes, wild costumes, and chaotic surprises.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, March 29, 9:30 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Creative Care Club co-arting

Bring your art project and chill out with comfort food and good vibes at this drop-in creative hang led by artist ChiChai.

Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, March 30, 10 a.m.
Address
171 Stillman St.

Aphex Twin immersive listening at Envelop SF

Experience the iconic ambient works of Aphex Twin in 32-speaker surround sound at this shoeless, seated listening session in the Dogpatch.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Tuesday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Envelop SF, 900 Marin St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

