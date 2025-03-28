San Francisco is famous for burning taxpayer cash in weird ways, but a policy summit held by the Department on the Status of Women last spring may have set a new standard by lighting more than $600,000 ablaze while also potentially violating city rules, according to documents obtained by The Standard.

The department has received scathing criticism for more than a week since its director, Kimberly Ellis, was placed on paid leave pending an investigation. Sources say an internal investigation dating back to last year led to the suspension, which is related to unapproved political work she did outside of City Hall and unusual spending on the department’s “Shift Happens” women’s policy summit in April 2024.