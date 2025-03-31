Sex worker found guilty of killing man at Crissy Field

Prosecutors presented evidence showing that Butler stole Walupupu’s car following the shooting, drove it to Hunters Point, and attempted to remove fingerprints and DNA from the vehicle. She then spent the morning disposing of evidence, including the weapon used in the killing.

Following a two-week trial, a federal jury determined that Leniyah Butler, 21, shot Hamza Walupupu, 32, once in the eye on Nov. 12, 2023, after he demanded a refund for oral sex she had performed and asked her to get out of his car. Though the jury found Butler guilty of manslaughter, it acquitted her of murder in the second degree.

A sex worker who shot and killed a man at Crissy Field in 2023 was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Monday. The man had become angry after the sex worker revealed she is trans.

Walupupu had approached Butler earlier on the day of the shooting at an undisclosed San Francisco location about 20 minutes away, according to court filings detailing Butler’s statement to law enforcement.

Butler asked Walupupu if he wanted a date, and he responded that he wanted “everything.” After agreeing on a price, Butler got into Walupupu’s car so he could stop at an ATM. She told him she wanted to pull over close to where he had picked her up, but instead, they went to Crissy Field, seeking privacy.

Once at Crissy Field, Butler performed oral sex on Walupupu. When he said he wanted more, she told him she was transgender. He demanded his money back and told her to get out of his car.