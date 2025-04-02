The Hot List: Our favorite restaurants and bars in SF right now

Not your average pho joint

This casual noodle house across from the L Taraval stop might look like an average Vietnamese restaurant. The 123-item menu has the usual suspects, from green papaya salad to crispy imperial rolls. But the real secret is the aromatic squab, fried till delicately crisp — a perfectly unctuous little pigeon you just want to gnaw on — served with golden raisins and onions sauteed in butter for a little French influence. Another showstopper is the pho with an entire beef rib protruding out. But it’s the broth that tells the tale: clean and beefy, without cloying flavors. How to eat it is the real quandary — there’s no delicate way to go about it.