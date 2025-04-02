Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Bob the Drag Queen headlines this month’s 2nd Street dance party, complete with local food vendors and alleyway bars.
- Website
- Free tickets
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 3, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Market and 2nd streets
Sip and vibe to DJs while browsing work from more than 25 local artists at this free outdoor party.
- Website
- 620 Jones
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 3, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- 620 Jones St.
Let yourself go at this journey through uplifting and classic trance in The Faight Collective’s cozy basement, then get yourself home for bedtime.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 3, 7 p.m. to midnight
Wander through galleries, jazz bars, bookstores, and street corners packed with live music, puppet shows, and poetry at this charming neighborhood-wide art crawl.
- Website
- North Beach First Fridays
- Date and time
- Friday, April 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- North Beach
Sample the goods at a wide variety of restaurants across the city — including Flour + Water, Piglet & Co, and Dalida — with special discounted lunch and dinner menus.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 4, to Sunday, April 13
- Address
- Multiple locations
A delightfully weird show for no-judgment creativity, plus a dance-y after-party at the Faight Collective. There’s still time to apply to perform.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 4, 7 p.m.
South African Afro-house star Kasango performs at the glitzy downtown club, in an event for the party-dress and bottle-service crowd.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 4, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- Madarae, 46 Minna St.
The Asian Art Museum, SF Public Library, and Fulton Plaza are the venues for musical and variety performances; kids’ activities; and heady talks on technology, art, history, and politics.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 5, 4 to 11:30 p.m.
- Address
- Asian Art Museum and SFPL
As part of the Night of Ideas, dance to DJ Beatific among the shelves at the main branch of the SF Public Library while intellectual talks continue in the other rooms.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 5, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
First there’s a yoga class, then a giant free dance party will erupt outside of Chase Center, featuring DJs and musicians, free snack vendors, and ecstatic vibes for the whole family.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address
- Thrive City, 1725 3rd St.
Why go to a run club when you can sit? Do some seated warm-ups, meet fellow funny folk, and maybe compete in musical chairs at this event that aims to stand up to Big Run.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 5, 11 a.m.
- Address
- Golden Gate Park
Take in sundown DJ sets from BAMF and JJKØ at a secret central SF rooftop.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 5, 3 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
The beloved burner crew takes over both rooms of Public Works for an evening of deep and bouncy beats with Kora, Sinca, and the camp’s resident DJs.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
SF’s conductor-less orchestra, featuring top-notch musicians who happen to have day jobs, premieres bold works alongside classics by Mahler and Mozart at the gorgeous Heron Arts gallery.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m.
- Address
- Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.
Come for a genre-jumping late night of electro, breakbeat, jungle, and techno in a secret location full of immersive lights, visuals, with a stacked underground lineup headlined by Doctor Jeep and Etari.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 5, 10:30 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
The third annual costumed parade of absurdity starts at the Church of Clown in Bayview and is followed by a community potluck.
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 17h annual event is a chocoholic’s dream come true, with tastings, demos, and talks from top confectioners.
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A free afternoon of taiko drumming and jazz in the Japantown Peace Plaza, featuring OH-IN Taiko, Akira Tana Band, Paul Yonemura Band, and more.
- Website
- Japantown MusicFest
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 6, noon to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Japantown Peace Plaza
Live music, photo booths, crafting tables, local vendors, and tons of artists take over the International American Museum of Art.
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 6, noon to 5 p.m.
- Address
- IAMA, 1025 Market St.
The legendary U.K. dance duo play their first U.S. live shows in a decade, bringing hits like “Red Alert” and “Where’s Your Heat At.”
- Date and time
- Wednesday, April 9, 8 p.m.