Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

20 events in SF this week, from a clown parade to a ‘sit club’ for people who hate to run

Starting with the Daybreaker dance party and wrapping up with the Night of Ideas, there's something for everyone.

Attendees dance at the event
Dance the night away at the Downtown First Thursdays block party. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Downtown First Thursdays block party

The crowd seen from above
Indulge in music, dancing, and good vibes at Downtown First Thursdays. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Bob the Drag Queen headlines this month’s 2nd Street dance party, complete with local food vendors and alleyway bars.

Website
Free tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 3, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Market and 2nd streets

First Thursday Art Night

Sip and vibe to DJs while browsing work from more than 25 local artists at this free outdoor party.

Website
620 Jones
Date and time
Thursday, April 3, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
620 Jones St.

Underground trance rave

Let yourself go at this journey through uplifting and classic trance in The Faight Collective’s cozy basement, then get yourself home for bedtime.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 3, 7 p.m. to midnight
Address
The Faight Collective, 475 Haight St.

North Beach First Fridays

Wander through galleries, jazz bars, bookstores, and street corners packed with live music, puppet shows, and poetry at this charming neighborhood-wide art crawl.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Website
North Beach First Fridays
Date and time
Friday, April 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
North Beach

SF Restaurant Week

Casio E Pepe is one of their many pizzas at Flour+Water Pizzeria in San Francisco.
Calling all foodies: Mark your calendars for a week of feasting from your favorite restaurants, like Flour + Water. | Source: Justin Katigbak/The Standard

Sample the goods at a wide variety of restaurants across the city — including Flour + Water, Piglet & Co, and Dalida — with special discounted lunch and dinner menus.

Website
Register
Date and time
Friday, April 4, to Sunday, April 13
Address
Multiple locations

Wicked Talented Friends talent show

A delightfully weird show for no-judgment creativity, plus a dance-y after-party at the Faight Collective. There’s still time to apply to perform.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, April 4, 7 p.m.
Address
The Fiaght Collective, 475 Haight St.

Kasango at Madarae

South African Afro-house star Kasango performs at the glitzy downtown club, in an event for the party-dress and bottle-service crowd.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 4, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Madarae, 46 Minna St.

Night of Ideas

The Asian Art Museum, SF Public Library, and Fulton Plaza are the venues for musical and variety performances; kids’ activities; and heady talks on technology, art, history, and politics.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, April 5, 4 to 11:30 p.m.
Address
Asian Art Museum and SFPL

Party in the Stacks at SF Public Library

As part of the Night of Ideas, dance to DJ Beatific among the shelves at the main branch of the SF Public Library while intellectual talks continue in the other rooms.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, April 5, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address
SF Public Library, 100 Larkin St.

Daybreaker dance party

First there’s a yoga class, then a giant free dance party will erupt outside of Chase Center, featuring DJs and musicians, free snack vendors, and ecstatic vibes for the whole family.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address
Thrive City, 1725 3rd St.

Sit Club hangout in Golden Gate Park

Why go to a run club when you can sit? Do some seated warm-ups, meet fellow funny folk, and maybe compete in musical chairs at this event that aims to stand up to Big Run.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, April 5, 11 a.m.
Address
Golden Gate Park

Golden Hour Rooftop dance party

Take in sundown DJ sets from BAMF and JJKØ at a secret central SF rooftop.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 5, 3 to 9 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Pink Mammoth 21st anniversary

The beloved burner crew takes over both rooms of Public Works for an evening of deep and bouncy beats with Kora, Sinca, and the camp’s resident DJs.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Sonic Blooms concert

SF’s conductor-less orchestra, featuring top-notch musicians who happen to have day jobs, premieres bold works alongside classics by Mahler and Mozart at the gorgeous Heron Arts gallery.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m.
Address
Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.

Fluxions electro rave

Come for a genre-jumping late night of electro, breakbeat, jungle, and techno in a secret location full of immersive lights, visuals, with a stacked underground lineup headlined by Doctor Jeep and Etari.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 5, 10:30 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Holy Fools Day clown parade

The third annual costumed parade of absurdity starts at the Church of Clown in Bayview and is followed by a community potluck.

Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address
Church of Clown, 2400 Bayshore Blvd.

SF Chocolate Salon

The 17h annual event is a chocoholic’s dream come true, with tastings, demos, and talks from top confectioners.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
SF County Fair Building, 1199 9th Ave.

Japantown MusicFest

A free afternoon of taiko drumming and jazz in the Japantown Peace Plaza, featuring OH-IN Taiko, Akira Tana Band, Paul Yonemura Band, and more.

Website
Japantown MusicFest
Date and time
Sunday, April 6, noon to 5 p.m.
Address
Japantown Peace Plaza

Spring Art Fair

Live music, photo booths, crafting tables, local vendors, and tons of artists take over the International American Museum of Art.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, April 6, noon to 5 p.m.
Address
IAMA, 1025 Market St.

Basement Jaxx concert

The legendary U.K. dance duo play their first U.S. live shows in a decade, bringing hits like “Red Alert” and “Where’s Your Heat At.”

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Wednesday, April 9, 8 p.m.
Address
The Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArtBarsConcertsCultureDanceeventsFestivalsMusicOutgoers