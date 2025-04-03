Corporate America’s rightward lurch means San Francisco Pride is struggling to retain longtime sponsors for its annual Civic Center party over the last weekend of June. But across town, a massive indoor-outdoor club just announced a single-day, 18-and-over festival of its own — and the lineup is studded with local queer promoters and gay icons.
Headlined by a trio of glittering LGBTQ-identified divas — trans pop princess Kim Petras, bisexual alt-R&B singer-songwriter Tinashe, and the Bay Area’s own Grammy-nominated lesbian neo-soul queen Kehlani — SoSF promises to bring thousands of people to Pier 80 on Pride Weekend. With two stages, it’s anchored around the enormous warehouse space that’s a linchpin of the Portola Music Festival every October.
It’s all happening June 28 — long known as Pink Saturday — and presale tickets go on sale April 9.
SoSF is a collaborative effort between Dogpatch venue The Midway, Downtown First Thursdays, and long-running SF parties like Electroluxx and Fake & Gay. It builds on last year’s Above & Beyond event, which drew an estimated 15,000 revelers to the same spot on the Central Waterfront.
Supporting acts include Tinzo + Jojo, Noodles, Adam Kraft, FineA$$ Lanecia, and reality-TV personality Heidi Montag.
It’s very much a local festival, too. The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is set to sing, and there will be performances from the queens behind Nicki Jizz’s hugely popular all-Black drag show Reparations.
Notably, Oakland-born Kehlani is not merely a performer at SoSF but a full partner as well. Her 2018 headlining performance at San Francisco Pride memorably started 30 minutes late and was cut short due to the city’s noise curfew, leading to a brief brawl in the crowd.
- Website
- SoSF
- Date and time
- June 28 (tickets on sale April 9)