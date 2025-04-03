Corporate America’s rightward lurch means San Francisco Pride is struggling to retain longtime sponsors for its annual Civic Center party over the last weekend of June. But across town, a massive indoor-outdoor club just announced a single-day, 18-and-over festival of its own — and the lineup is studded with local queer promoters and gay icons.

Headlined by a trio of glittering LGBTQ-identified divas — trans pop princess Kim Petras, bisexual alt-R&B singer-songwriter Tinashe, and the Bay Area’s own Grammy-nominated lesbian neo-soul queen Kehlani — SoSF promises to bring thousands of people to Pier 80 on Pride Weekend. With two stages, it’s anchored around the enormous warehouse space that’s a linchpin of the Portola Music Festival every October.