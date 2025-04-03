Skip to main content
Kehlani, Kim Petras, and Tinashe to headline massive Pride Weekend festival at Pier 80

As an alternative to Civic Center’s official SF Pride celebrations, here's a one-day Pink Saturday party filled with LGBTQ+ divas. 

The image shows three performers on stage. The left and center are women in dark outfits with tattoos and bold hairstyles, while the right features a woman singing in a light, metallic outfit.
LGBTQ+ icons, from left, Kehlani, Tinashe, and Kim Petras will headline SoSF on June 28. | Source: Getty Images
By Astrid Kane

Corporate America’s rightward lurch means San Francisco Pride is struggling to retain longtime sponsors for its annual Civic Center party over the last weekend of June. But across town, a massive indoor-outdoor club just announced a single-day, 18-and-over festival of its own — and the lineup is studded with local queer promoters and gay icons.

Headlined by a trio of glittering LGBTQ-identified divas — trans pop princess Kim Petras, bisexual alt-R&B singer-songwriter Tinashe, and the Bay Area’s own Grammy-nominated lesbian neo-soul queen Kehlani — SoSF promises to bring thousands of people to Pier 80 on Pride Weekend. With two stages, it’s anchored around the enormous warehouse space that’s a linchpin of the Portola Music Festival every October. 

It’s all happening June 28 — long known as Pink Saturday — and presale tickets go on sale April 9.

A large crowd of people is gathered indoors at an event with colorful lasers crisscrossing the ceiling, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere.
A crowd at the Warehouse stage at Pier 80. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

SoSF is a collaborative effort between Dogpatch venue The Midway, Downtown First Thursdays, and long-running SF parties like Electroluxx and Fake & Gay. It builds on last year’s Above & Beyond event, which drew an estimated 15,000 revelers to the same spot on the Central Waterfront.

Supporting acts include Tinzo + Jojo, Noodles, Adam Kraft, FineA$$ Lanecia, and reality-TV personality Heidi Montag. 

It’s very much a local festival, too. The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is set to sing, and there will be performances from the queens behind Nicki Jizz’s hugely popular all-Black drag show Reparations.

Notably, Oakland-born Kehlani is not merely a performer at SoSF but a full partner as well. Her 2018 headlining performance at San Francisco Pride memorably started 30 minutes late and was cut short due to the city’s noise curfew, leading to a brief brawl in the crowd. 

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

