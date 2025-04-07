The toilets, provided through the Department of Public Works’ Pit Stop program, are popular — the city recorded more than 750,000 visits in the last nine months, an average of nearly 2,800 per toilet per month. But because of the program’s budget ($14 million for fiscal year 2025) and the mayor’s mandate that departments cut their budgets by 15%, DPW is considering reducing hours at some locations and closing others entirely.

Intractable as it is, the street poop problem would be even worse if not for 30 freestanding public toilets staffed by attendants, some around the clock. These include the self-cleaning green units downtown, concrete-block park bathrooms, white trailers, and a handful of stinky gray porta-potties.

San Francisco is known for its sights: the setting sun shimmering on the Golden Gate as pelicans soar between wisps of cloud, rows of Edwardians stacked together like macarons in a pastry box, and, of course, big human turds on the sidewalk.

Will that lead to an uptick in Code Brown calls? DPW hopes not and is analyzing data to identify the least-used pit stops for potential closure. But even the toilets that saw the fewest butts on seats have welcomed thousands of visitors since July, and it’s not hard to imagine some of those backsides taking their business streetside if those facilities were to close.

The proposed budget for toilets in fiscal year 2026 is $5.7 million — 59% lower than the current budget, which includes about $4 million in rollover funds from last year.

Some might wonder why $5.7 million isn’t enough to operate 30 toilets for a year. Fair question, but a comparison to similar programs in other cities shows SF’s budget is not unusual. Miami allocated $100,000 per month for just four toilets that were open only seven hours a day — a considerably higher hourly cost. Los Angeles is working with a $4.1 million budget for 16 toilets, along with public showers and other hygiene programs.

So San Francisco’s proposed budget is relatively lean. And a reduced Pit Stop budget could mean job cuts for staffers, all of whom are employed through workforce development programs and many of whom are trying to get their lives back on track after serving prison time.

‘We’re doing a service’

One of these workers, Guadalupe DeLeon, spends a few days each week seated outside a pit stop in City Hall Plaza, tallying visitors and answering questions. It may not be everybody’s dream job, especially at $20 an hour, but for the graying and gregarious DeLeon, working for the program is “terrific.”

“I started doing Pit Stop as an excuse to get out of the halfway house on weekends,” DeLeon said. He added that he served 32 years in prison for a string of robberies and was released in 2023.

When he was stationed in SoMa at the Minna Street toilet, he had to save a drug user who was overdosing, he said, but the City Hall Plaza location has been relatively calm. For the most part, visitors are friendly and don’t need much supervision.

“There have been a couple of instances where I’ve had to open the door and request, rather vehemently, that somebody leave,” DeLeon said. But he makes friends every day. “I know no stranger.”