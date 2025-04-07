‘We’re going to win the last four’: The Warriors’ path to avoiding the play-in is simple — but not easy

After Sunday’s 106-96 loss to Houston, the Warriors joined the Grizzlies, Clippers, and Timberwolves as 46-32 teams. The Nuggets, who have played one additional game, are 47-32.

That’s going to continue through the final week of the season.

For weeks now, part of Steve Kerr’s daily routine has been to pull up the Western Conference standings and check the scores of teams around the Warriors.

“The only way I know for sure is if we win our last four games, we’re not in the play-in,” Kerr said.

The playoff picture is as logjammed as can be. Despite a recent five-game winning streak and a 20-3 record with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green in the lineup, Golden State remains at risk of falling into the play-in round. A win over Houston would’ve vaulted them into fourth place. A loss Tuesday at Phoenix could sink them to eighth.

The Rockets’ athleticism, length, and physicality bothered the Warriors into 20 turnovers on Sunday. Amen Thompson (likely the best athlete in the NBA), Tari Eason, and Jalen Green harassed Curry into a 1-for-10 night, halting the tear he entered on .

Draymond Green tussled with Rockets center Alperen Sengun and finished his night with five fouls plus a technical and a flagrant. This was the fifth matchup of the season between Houston and Golden State, and it seems like each features escalating degrees of chippiness.

“I think that was the moment we won the game. Because [Draymond] got teed up, and we responded well,” Sengun said. “I think they were trying to scare us to play softer.”

In addition to Green’s technical, Houston coach Ime Udoka exchanged words with Curry as the teams headed toward the locker rooms for halftime.

The Warriors and Rockets could meet in a first-round series if the Warriors sink to seventh. But, as they’ve stated all spring, their goal is to avoid that fate.

According to Basketball Reference’s Playoff Probabilities Report, the loss to the Rockets decreased the Warriors’ chances of staying above the play-in line from 72.6 to 58.7.

Winning out would guarantee Golden State a top-six finish. Remaining on the Warriors’ schedule: Tuesday at Phoenix, Wednesday at home against the Spurs, Friday at Portland, and the regular-season finale Sunday against the Clippers at Chase Center.

Here are the remaining schedules for the other teams in a practical heat with Golden State:

Nuggets (47-32): at Kings, Grizzlies, at Rockets

Clippers (46-32): Spurs, Rockets, at Kings, at Warriors

Timberwolves (46-32): at Bucks, at Grizzlies, Nets, Jazz

Grizzlies (46-32): at Hornets, Timberwolves, at Nuggets, Mavericks

Because Minnesota and Memphis face each other, only one of them can finish the season 4-0. And the Warriors own the tiebreaker over both. If the Warriors lose and go 3-1 this week, their easiest path to a top-six seed is the winner of Timberwolves-Grizzlies losing another game.

If at least four of those teams finish the season with the same record, the worst seed the Warriors could have is No. 6 based on tiebreakers.

The Warriors-Clippers matchup Sunday will almost certainly be crucial. Los Angeles has already secured the head-to-head tiebreaker, having won the first three meetings. That means the Warriors would have to finish a full game ahead of the Clippers to be seeded above them.

Basketball Reference’s projections of the remaining games have the Clippers finishing as the No. 4 seed, playing the Warriors as the No. 5 seed.