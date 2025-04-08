More foreign students’ visas terminated at SF State and other Bay Area colleges

Four recent San Francisco State University graduates have had their F-1 student visas revoked, officials confirmed Tuesday. The terminations come amid a crackdown by the Trump administration on international students at U.S. colleges and universities.
At least 36 foreign students across the California State University system have recently lost their visas, according to university officials.
“No international students currently enrolled at SFSU are affected. However, we are aware of four recent graduates with F-1 status who had their status terminated,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that 83 international students in the Cal State and University of California systems, as well as Stanford, have also had their visas revoked. On Tuesday, UC Berkeley said an additional 13 students and recent graduates have had their visas terminated, bringing the university’s total to 19.
Representatives of Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Foreign students must remain in full-time programs to maintain their F-1 visas, with some exceptions, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The threat to foreign students and visa holders has loomed large since the arrest last month of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student activist.
Cal State students, faculty, and other staffers are urged to “carefully assess the necessity of international travel,” according to a message on the system’s website. “Visa holders may face increased scrutiny or delays when re-entering the U.S., particularly if they traveled to or transited through countries experiencing diplomatic strain with the U.S. or under heightened security.”
UC Berkeley confirmed that six members of its community had their visas revoked by the federal government last week: an undergraduate, three graduate students, and two recent graduates participating in the STEM Optional Practical Training program. Newly affected are three undergraduates, six graduate students, and four recent graduates in OPT programs.
“The campus is supporting those impacted in accordance with its long-standing procedures for visa revocations,” UC Berkeley said in a statement. “We are providing them with resources to navigate the process and are encouraging them to seek legal counsel for guidance.”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations suggested that the visa cancellations are politically motivated.
“The Trump administration has made it clear it will target students based on their First Amendment activity,” Hussam Ayloush, CEO of CAIR California, said Monday. “It is unacceptable — and deeply un-American — for students to be punished for standing up for human rights.” CAIR added that it would work with affected students, campus groups, and legal partners to investigate the cancellations and provide support.
San Francisco immigration attorney Fariba Faiz said she has fielded inquiries from students about visa revocations and unexplained terminations. She described the enforcement approach as “uncharted territory.”
Visa revocations have historically occurred for issues like DUI arrests, but the current situation appears different, she said.
“ICE appears to be bypassing school officials and directly cancelling [Student and Exchange Visitor Information System] records and effectively terminating F-1 status without notice or individualized process,” Faiz said Monday by email. “This … exposes students to detention or possible removal.”
The approach is similar to actions taken during the Carter administration in 1980, when Iranian students’ visas were revoked during the hostage crisis, Faiz said.