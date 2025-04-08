More foreign students’ visas terminated at SF State and other Bay Area colleges

“No international students currently enrolled at SFSU are affected. However, we are aware of four recent graduates with F-1 status who had their status terminated,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

At least 36 foreign students across the California State University system have recently lost their visas, according to university officials.

Four recent San Francisco State University graduates have had their F-1 student visas revoked, officials confirmed Tuesday. The terminations come amid a crackdown by the Trump administration on international students at U.S. colleges and universities.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that 83 international students in the Cal State and University of California systems, as well as Stanford, have also had their visas revoked. On Tuesday, UC Berkeley said an additional 13 students and recent graduates have had their visas terminated, bringing the university’s total to 19.

Representatives of Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Foreign students must remain in full-time programs to maintain their F-1 visas, with some exceptions, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The threat to foreign students and visa holders has loomed large since the arrest last month of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student activist.

Cal State students, faculty, and other staffers are urged to “carefully assess the necessity of international travel,” according to a message on the system’s website. “Visa holders may face increased scrutiny or delays when re-entering the U.S., particularly if they traveled to or transited through countries experiencing diplomatic strain with the U.S. or under heightened security.”

UC Berkeley confirmed that six members of its community had their visas revoked by the federal government last week: an undergraduate, three graduate students, and two recent graduates participating in the STEM Optional Practical Training program. Newly affected are three undergraduates, six graduate students, and four recent graduates in OPT programs.