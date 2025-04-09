Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

20 great events in SF this week, from vintage clothing fairs to Burning Man bonanzas

Parties, poetry, and a pink moon: There's something for everyone.

A large, intricate sculpture of a nude female figure stands against a vibrant sunset. People and bicycles surround it, creating a lively scene.
Catch the unveiling of a giant sculpture this week at Embarcadero Plaza. | Source: Eleanor Preger
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Noe Valley spring wine walk

Sip and shop your way along 24th Street, as more than 20 merchants pour wine.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 10, 4 to 7 p.m.
Address
Noe Valley Town Square, 3861 24th St.

‘R-Evolution’ statue unveiling

Burning Man arts legend Marco Cochrane unveils his 45-foot-tall kinetic sculpture at Embarcadero Plaza, with DJs from Opulent Temple.

Website
Reserve
Date and time
Thursday, April 10, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address
Embarcadero Plaza

Late Night gala at the de Young Museum

Golden Gate Park’s art museum stays open late for a classy party with live jazz, cocktails, and galleries to stroll.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 10, 9 p.m. to midnight
Address
De Young Museum, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive

Electric Disco Pandamonium

Embrace the ’70s at this funky house takeover by the Digital Rain crew.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 10, 9 p.m.
Address
Monarch, 101 6th St.

Poems Under the Dome

A free open-mic session inside City Hall celebrates National Poetry Month. Put your name in the hat to give a three-minute reading.

Website
Date and time
Friday, April 11, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Address
North Light Court in City Hall

Open art studios

Explore three floors of working studios at 1890 Bryant, a former mayo factory, for a weekend of community art.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, April 11, 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, noon to 6 p.m.
Address
1890 Bryant St.

Hah Couture dress-up party

Designer and painter Hah Holton hosts a birthday trunk show of wearable art. A suggested $10 donation goes to Champagne and strawberries.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, April 11, 7 to 11 p.m.
Address
Uzay Gallery, 199 Capp St.

Chinatown After Dark

People are having a lively time at a bar. One woman with purple hair is laughing and arm wrestling with a bartender. Others are enjoying drinks, including a woman with a tiara and a stuffed pickle toy nearby.
Last year's Chinatown After Dark was a night to remember. | Source: Albert Yu

The Nu-Tekno squad mixes live musicians with sultry dance music to celebrate Yuka Yu and Dumarek’s EP release.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 11, 8 p.m. to midnight
Address
Moongate Lounge, 28 Waverly Place

SF Symphony’s SoundBox with Andy Akiho

The SoundBox space in Davies Symphony Hall hosts the boundary-pushing percussionist-composer alongside the sculptures of Jun Kaneko.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 11, 8:30 p.m.
Address
SoundBox, 300 Franklin St.

Techno rave

Berlin’s DJ Gigola brings sexed-up techno and classics to a secret location, in a show presented by SF club hero DJ Dials.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 11, 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta parade and festival

The Mission celebrates the civil rights leaders with a parade starting at Dolores Park and a street festival on 24th Street, featuring music, food, art, and community.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Dolores Park

West Coast Craft vintage fair

More than 120 vendors show their nostalgic clothing, art, and home furnishings at the Gateway Pavilion at Fort Mason Center.

Website
Date and time
Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

Pink full moon party at Tunnel Tops

The gorgeous park overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge hosts DJs, telescopes, and tarot for a rare no-kid party celebrating lunar loveliness.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 12, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Tunnel Tops, 210 Lincoln Blvd.

Time-Hopping Circus burner party

The Infinite Love camp takes over the International Art Museum of America’s surreal indoor garden for a late night of era-blending costumes, DJs, and roaming performers.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 12, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
IAMA, 1023 Market St.

Spring Awakening for Persian New Year

Celebrate with AIDA’s Iran-meet-California house and techno for this art show after-party at a plant store turned wine bar.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 12, 9 p.m. to midnight
Address
Arcana, 2512 Mission St.

Domain all-vinyl rave

DJs from Domain and Michigan label Limited Network spin wax all night on a Funktion-One sound system for this late-night underground.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, April 12, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Sacred Dance white costume party

Burning Man crew Opulent Temple throws its annual rager at The Regency Ballroom, featuring theatrical performances and costumed dancers across two rooms.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 12, 9 p.m.
Address
The Regency Ballroom, 1290 Sutter St.

The Prodigy concert

The riotous U.K. rave legends bring their explosive energy and breakbeat anthems like “Firestarter” and “Breathe” to The Warfield.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, April 14, 8 p.m.
Address
The Warfield, 982 Market St.

SF Space Walk

Like Beer Week but for weed, Space Walk features seven nights (ending 4/20) at seven smoking lounges, led by seven growers. The opening party is Sunday at Haight Street Art Center.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, April 13, through Sunday, April 20
Address
Multiple locations

Golden Gate Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

The ensemble performs Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, the composer’s artistic defiance under Stalin, and Russian choral works in a grand setting.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.
Address
Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

