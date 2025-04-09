Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Sip and shop your way along 24th Street, as more than 20 merchants pour wine.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 10, 4 to 7 p.m.
Burning Man arts legend Marco Cochrane unveils his 45-foot-tall kinetic sculpture at Embarcadero Plaza, with DJs from Opulent Temple.
- Website
- Reserve
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 10, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- Embarcadero Plaza
Golden Gate Park’s art museum stays open late for a classy party with live jazz, cocktails, and galleries to stroll.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 10, 9 p.m. to midnight
Embrace the ’70s at this funky house takeover by the Digital Rain crew.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 10, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Monarch, 101 6th St.
A free open-mic session inside City Hall celebrates National Poetry Month. Put your name in the hat to give a three-minute reading.
- Website
- Poems Under the Dome
- Date and time
- Friday, April 11, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Explore three floors of working studios at 1890 Bryant, a former mayo factory, for a weekend of community art.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 11, 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, noon to 6 p.m.
- Address
- 1890 Bryant St.
Designer and painter Hah Holton hosts a birthday trunk show of wearable art. A suggested $10 donation goes to Champagne and strawberries.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 11, 7 to 11 p.m.
- Address
- Uzay Gallery, 199 Capp St.
The Nu-Tekno squad mixes live musicians with sultry dance music to celebrate Yuka Yu and Dumarek’s EP release.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 11, 8 p.m. to midnight
The SoundBox space in Davies Symphony Hall hosts the boundary-pushing percussionist-composer alongside the sculptures of Jun Kaneko.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 11, 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- SoundBox, 300 Franklin St.
Berlin’s DJ Gigola brings sexed-up techno and classics to a secret location, in a show presented by SF club hero DJ Dials.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 11, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
The Mission celebrates the civil rights leaders with a parade starting at Dolores Park and a street festival on 24th Street, featuring music, food, art, and community.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Dolores Park
More than 120 vendors show their nostalgic clothing, art, and home furnishings at the Gateway Pavilion at Fort Mason Center.
- Website
- West Coast Craft
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The gorgeous park overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge hosts DJs, telescopes, and tarot for a rare no-kid party celebrating lunar loveliness.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 12, 5 to 9 p.m.
The Infinite Love camp takes over the International Art Museum of America’s surreal indoor garden for a late night of era-blending costumes, DJs, and roaming performers.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 12, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- IAMA, 1023 Market St.
Celebrate with AIDA’s Iran-meet-California house and techno for this art show after-party at a plant store turned wine bar.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 12, 9 p.m. to midnight
- Address
- Arcana, 2512 Mission St.
DJs from Domain and Michigan label Limited Network spin wax all night on a Funktion-One sound system for this late-night underground.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 12, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Burning Man crew Opulent Temple throws its annual rager at The Regency Ballroom, featuring theatrical performances and costumed dancers across two rooms.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 12, 9 p.m.
The riotous U.K. rave legends bring their explosive energy and breakbeat anthems like “Firestarter” and “Breathe” to The Warfield.
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, April 14, 8 p.m.
- Address
- The Warfield, 982 Market St.
Like Beer Week but for weed, Space Walk features seven nights (ending 4/20) at seven smoking lounges, led by seven growers. The opening party is Sunday at Haight Street Art Center.
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 13, through Sunday, April 20
- Address
- Multiple locations
The ensemble performs Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, the composer’s artistic defiance under Stalin, and Russian choral works in a grand setting.
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.