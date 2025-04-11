“If you have the order now, you might be able to get a more stable price,” she said in Mandarin. “But after this round, who knows what the price will be?”

As the owner of the Asian grocery store Jumbo Trading Co., Lei has been scrambling to get as many Asia-imported goods from her distributors as possible since President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement. She has been bombarded by calls from customers asking about the potential price increase of basic foods like rice, noodles, and cookies, many of which are products from China.

In San Francisco’s Chinatown, Mill Lei has placed an order for 500 bags of rice from Thailand— more than 2,000 tons. It’s the biggest order she’s ever made, but she still doesn’t feel it’s enough.

Like many Chinese American business owners, Lei checks the news daily for updates on the ongoing escalating U.S.-China trade war. Over the past few days, tariffs on some Chinese goods climbed from 54% to 104%, then 125%. By Thursday, the number had hit 145%; on Friday, China raised its tariff on U.S. goods to 125%. The tariffs —part of a larger trade and geopolitical dispute between the U.S. and China — are making it increasingly difficult for small-business owners to plan their inventories.

Prices at Lei’s store have already begun to rise — though modestly, for now. She pointed to a package of abalone chicken-flavored instant noodles imported from Hong Kong: Last week, it was $4, but on Wednesday afternoon, it cost more than $5. She said new shipments from China could come at more than double the price.