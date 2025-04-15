Skip to main content
Gold Porsche bursts into flames on Bay Bridge, causing traffic chaos

SUV towing a trailer catches fire on eastbound Interstate 80 near Treasure Island.

By George Kelly

A gold Porsche Cayenne SUV towing a trailer caught fire Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking multiple lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge.

The fire ignited shortly before 1:45 p.m., when authorities received reports of smoke billowing from an SUV in the middle lane of eastbound I-80, just west of Treasure Island, according to the California Highway Patrol. By 3:15 p.m., all five lanes were open, CHP said.

CHP San Francisco Officer Mark Andrews said the Porsche that caught fire appeared to be towing a small camper or trailer. CalTrans staff and San Francisco Fire Department firefighters were on the scene, he said.

No injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

