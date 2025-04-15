A gold Porsche Cayenne SUV towing a trailer caught fire Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking multiple lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge.
The fire ignited shortly before 1:45 p.m., when authorities received reports of smoke billowing from an SUV in the middle lane of eastbound I-80, just west of Treasure Island, according to the California Highway Patrol. By 3:15 p.m., all five lanes were open, CHP said.
CHP San Francisco Officer Mark Andrews said the Porsche that caught fire appeared to be towing a small camper or trailer. CalTrans staff and San Francisco Fire Department firefighters were on the scene, he said.
No injuries were reported, according to the CHP.