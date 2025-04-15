He left the closet — and the church. These 7 songs helped David Archuleta reclaim his life

In each episode of our podcast Life in Seven Songs, we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?
At the age of 16, David Archuleta captured hearts as the runner-up on “American Idol.” But behind the charismatic performer was a young man struggling to reconcile his Mormon upbringing with his queer identity.
David’s seven songs tell the story of how he nearly got married to women several times, contemplated suicide, and ultimately let go of everything he’d been taught it meant to be “good.” Here’s his playlist.
- Fast Car – Tracy Chapman
- Amor Prohibido – Selena
- It’s Okay To Cry – SOPHIE
- Jireh – Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music (feat. Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine)
- If It’s Not God – Maddie Zahm
- Hell Together – David Archuleta
- Freedom! – George Michael
Listen to Archuleta’s full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of this episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.