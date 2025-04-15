By Aug. 31 of that year, International Overdose Awareness Day, the city’s ideological factions were fuming over the crisis. That day, Schultz stood on the steps of City Hall, flanked by progressive politicians and nonprofit leaders, holding a homemade sign.

People were dying of overdoses at a record rate. Drug markets engulfed many downtown sidewalks. And for the first time in years, police were arresting people for using drugs after a crackdown began in the spring.

San Francisco was in the middle of a political dogfight over the deadly fentanyl epidemic when drug activist Nova Schultz entered the public eye in the summer of 2023.

Images of the placard immediately went viral. Tenderloin leaders and online critics seethed over the message . But Schultz, always a provocateur, pressed on, hanging posters with the slogan around downtown and forming a coalition of like-minded activists, the Drug User Liberation Collective.

Schultz, who used they/them pronouns, said they hoped to sway the city from its shift to anti-drug policies. Ultimately, the opposite happened.

City leaders have since introduced a slew of drug enforcement measures. And on Oct. 30, at age 42, Schultz fatally overdosed on methamphetamine, anti-anxiety meds, and three types of fentanyl in their apartment at Sacramento and Polk streets, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

“They liked shocking people,” said Andrea Schultz, Nova’s sister. “Sometimes that worked out really well for them. Other times it caused friction.”

They’re remembered by family and friends for their intelligence and generosity. But they were also known for their willingness to be controversial — a tendency that may have proved counterproductive in their campaign to win public sympathy for drug users.

‘A trailblazer’

Growing up in Kentucky, Nova was a talented piano player who graduated at the top of their high school class at 16, according to their father, Marvin Schultz. At 19, they moved to Cincinnati and were immersed in the anti-police riots of 2001. Later that year, they came out as gay and moved to San Francisco.

They couch-surfed and attended a master’s program for social work at UC Berkeley in 2011, according to Andrea.

They interned for the Drug Users Union, creating a healthcare guide for users. They appeared to be mostly sober at the time, said founding union member Isaac Jackson.

“They were a trailblazer,” Jackson said. “And they were very proud of their work with us.”

Friends and family aren’t sure when Nova became addicted to drugs. But in an interview with The Standard last January, they said they were a “drug user in recovery.” For 20 years, they had cycled in and out of rehabs, they said, fighting their addiction and the stigma associated with it.

They used their story to argue that many drug users are incapable of kicking their habit, and that legal persecution only worsens their condition.