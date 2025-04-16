Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

21 fun events in SF this week, from buzzy night markets to an epic Big Wheel race

Between Easter, Bicycle Day, and 420, everyone in the city will be in touch with their higher power.

People in costumes ride small tricycles downhill, surrounded by a cheering crowd in a park-like setting.
Don’t miss out on the ultra-fun Big Wheel race. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Poolside Poets

There’ll be poetry readings, music, and dance under the stars beside the pool at the Phoenix Hotel at this wildflower-themed edition of the event featuring local authors.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Thursday, April 17, 6:30 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Nerd Nite No. 150

The sesquicentennial edition of the series brings talks on the cosmos, ethics, and, of course, kegel exercises, accompanied by DJ sets, science experiments, and SF’s geekerati.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 17, 7 p.m.
Address
Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.

Ben Böhmer at The Warfield

The emotive house producer brings his Bloom Live tour to town with support from CRi, for those who like big feelings with their beats.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 17, 8 p.m.
Address
The Warfield, 982 Market St.

Tycho DJ set at Public Works

Ambient dance music master and Burning Man sunrise icon Tycho returns, joined by Habitaat and Torie, for a night of downtempo grooves.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 17, 9 p.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

San Francisco Art Fair

Fort Mason hosts 85 galleries from around the world, along with educational programming, for SF’s premier contemporary art fair.

Website
San Francisco Art Fair
Date and time
Thursday, April 17, to Sunday, April 20
Address
Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd.

West Coast Craft night market

Shop indie wares at this outdoor night market at Fort Mason, featuring food vendors and a waterfront sunset.

Website
West Coast Craft
Date and time
Friday, April 18, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center

Castro night market

An open-air fest along 18th Street hosts queer-owned vendors, tarot readings, neon surprises, DJs, and live performances.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, April 18, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
18th and Castro streets

Startup Art Fair

More than 60 artists transform rooms at the funky Hotel Del Sol into gallery spaces, with poolside DJs and cocktails.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 18, 2 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 12 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, April 20, 12 to 7 p.m.
Address
Hotel Del Sol, 3100 Webster St.

‘The Flow Show

The 14th annual exhibition of “flow arts” fuses dance, circus, and juggling into a hypnotic performance celebrating movement.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 18, 8 to 9:45 p.m.
Address
Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.

Ritual Renegade

An old-school PLUR rave in a secret location, with a black and red dress code, featuring half a dozen DJs led by Ghostmilk.

Website
Text for details
Date and time
Friday, April 18, 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Canvas Easter egg hunt

A family-friendly gathering in the Presidio, with 5,000 eggs, face painting, snacks, the SF Bubble Man, and space to picnic.

Website
Easter gathering
Date and time
Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Address
Canvas, 385 Moraga Ave.

Bicycle Day Parade

Dress up weird, hop on your bike, and become the parade in this psychedelic ride through Golden Gate Park, with music, poetry, shenanigans, and a sunset surprise.

Website
Bicycle Day Parade
Date and time
Saturday, April 19, noon
Address
Hippie Hill

Hard French quinceañera at El Rio

The iconic queer patio party turns 15, with sets from Charles Hawthorne, Bouffant Bouffant, and more — plus drag, free barbecue, and immaculate vibes.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 19, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
El Rio, 3158 Mission St.

Bicycle Day Fest with Troyboi

It’s a celebration of psychedelic culture at The Midway, with DJs, dancers, vendors, and trippy installation art.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 19, 8:30 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Bnkr Rave 001

A new underground late-night series with deep house and techno, high-def sound, and a strict no-phone policy, at a secret location.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 19, 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Cherry Blossom Festival

People are crossing a street at a crosswalk with a tall, multi-tiered pagoda structure in the background. There is a traffic light and a street sign reading &quot;Post&quot;.
Japantown will transform this weekend, with flowers, vendors, music, and a parade. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Japantown’s iconic celebration returns, with plenty of pink flowers, traditional music, food booths, crafts, and Sunday’s Grand Parade honoring Hibakusha, survivors of the atomic bombings.

Website
Cherry Blossom Festival
Date and time
Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m., and Sunday, April 20, 10 a.m.
Address
Japantown

420 at Hippie Hill

a huge crowd of people on blankets on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park
Thousands gather last year at Hippie Hill to celebrate 420. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard

This unofficial but enormous holiday smokeout draws crowds to Robin Williams Meadow for an all-day hang.

Website
420 Hippie Hill
Date and time
Sunday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Hippie Hill, Golden Gate Park

Sisters’ Easter in the park

A lively group of people, some in colorful costumes and face paint, gather joyfully under a bright sky, with one person in a pink furry outfit capturing attention.
Spend Easter Sunday enjoying drag entertainment. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence bring drag, egg hunts, the Easter Bunny, and irreverent contests to Dolores Park — including the iconic Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary beauty pageants.

Website
Sisters' Easter
Date and time
Sunday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
Mission Dolores Park

420 poolside party at Phoenix Hotel

The poolside patio hosts a smoky afternoon with house legend DJ Sneak and turntable masters like DJ Q*Bert.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, April 20, 2 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Bring Your Own Big Wheel

A person in an elf costume races downhill on a toy tricycle, looking amused, as onlookers watch.
Race down Portrero Hill in your silliest costume. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

The legendary race returns, as costumed riders careen down Portrero’s steepest hill on all manner of toy vehicles, while onlookers cheer for crashes.

Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, April 20, 2 to 5 p.m.
Address
800 Vermont St.

SFMOMA Art Bash

The city’s glitziest art party lights up the museum with live music, immersive installations, open bars, late-night entry, and everyone strutting their most creative formal wear.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Wednesday, April 23, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address
SFMOMA, 151 Third St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

