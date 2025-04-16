Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
There’ll be poetry readings, music, and dance under the stars beside the pool at the Phoenix Hotel at this wildflower-themed edition of the event featuring local authors.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 17, 6:30 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
The sesquicentennial edition of the series brings talks on the cosmos, ethics, and, of course, kegel exercises, accompanied by DJ sets, science experiments, and SF’s geekerati.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 17, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.
The emotive house producer brings his Bloom Live tour to town with support from CRi, for those who like big feelings with their beats.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 17, 8 p.m.
- Address
- The Warfield, 982 Market St.
Ambient dance music master and Burning Man sunrise icon Tycho returns, joined by Habitaat and Torie, for a night of downtempo grooves.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 17, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
Fort Mason hosts 85 galleries from around the world, along with educational programming, for SF’s premier contemporary art fair.
- Website
- San Francisco Art Fair
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 17, to Sunday, April 20
Shop indie wares at this outdoor night market at Fort Mason, featuring food vendors and a waterfront sunset.
- Website
- West Coast Craft
- Date and time
- Friday, April 18, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Fort Mason Center
An open-air fest along 18th Street hosts queer-owned vendors, tarot readings, neon surprises, DJs, and live performances.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 18, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 18th and Castro streets
More than 60 artists transform rooms at the funky Hotel Del Sol into gallery spaces, with poolside DJs and cocktails.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 18, 2 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 12 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, April 20, 12 to 7 p.m.
The 14th annual exhibition of “flow arts” fuses dance, circus, and juggling into a hypnotic performance celebrating movement.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 18, 8 to 9:45 p.m.
An old-school PLUR rave in a secret location, with a black and red dress code, featuring half a dozen DJs led by Ghostmilk.
- Website
- Text for details
- Date and time
- Friday, April 18, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
A family-friendly gathering in the Presidio, with 5,000 eggs, face painting, snacks, the SF Bubble Man, and space to picnic.
- Website
- Easter gathering
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. to noon
- Address
- Canvas, 385 Moraga Ave.
Dress up weird, hop on your bike, and become the parade in this psychedelic ride through Golden Gate Park, with music, poetry, shenanigans, and a sunset surprise.
- Website
- Bicycle Day Parade
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 19, noon
- Address
- Hippie Hill
The iconic queer patio party turns 15, with sets from Charles Hawthorne, Bouffant Bouffant, and more — plus drag, free barbecue, and immaculate vibes.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 19, 3 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- El Rio, 3158 Mission St.
It’s a celebration of psychedelic culture at The Midway, with DJs, dancers, vendors, and trippy installation art.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 19, 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
A new underground late-night series with deep house and techno, high-def sound, and a strict no-phone policy, at a secret location.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 19, 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Japantown’s iconic celebration returns, with plenty of pink flowers, traditional music, food booths, crafts, and Sunday’s Grand Parade honoring Hibakusha, survivors of the atomic bombings.
- Website
- Cherry Blossom Festival
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m., and Sunday, April 20, 10 a.m.
- Address
- Japantown
This unofficial but enormous holiday smokeout draws crowds to Robin Williams Meadow for an all-day hang.
- Website
- 420 Hippie Hill
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence bring drag, egg hunts, the Easter Bunny, and irreverent contests to Dolores Park — including the iconic Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary beauty pageants.
- Website
- Sisters' Easter
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address
- Mission Dolores Park
The poolside patio hosts a smoky afternoon with house legend DJ Sneak and turntable masters like DJ Q*Bert.
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 20, 2 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
The legendary race returns, as costumed riders careen down Portrero’s steepest hill on all manner of toy vehicles, while onlookers cheer for crashes.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 20, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 800 Vermont St.
The city’s glitziest art party lights up the museum with live music, immersive installations, open bars, late-night entry, and everyone strutting their most creative formal wear.
- Date and time
- Wednesday, April 23, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Address
- SFMOMA, 151 Third St.