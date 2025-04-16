The San Francisco-based developer put in an all-cash $137 million offer for the property, which had been marketed for sale since 2022 and is not part of the Trump administration’s recent efforts to sell off government-held real estate.

On Tuesday, an entity tied to developer Presidio Bay Ventures emerged as the highest bidder for a 17-acre campus at 345 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, home to Meta and other tech giants .

A prime piece of federal real estate in Silicon Valley has been auctioned off to a San Francisco buyer.

Three bidders participated in the action, and the second-highest offer was $120 million, according to a recording of the sealed-bid auction provided by the General Services Administration. The sale is pending a Department of Justice antitrust review and the delivery of payment and is expected to close within 90 days.

The property comprises 17 total buildings, mainly laboratories and office space. It was formerly home to the U.S. Geological Survey, a government agency focused on scientific research.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

The GSA had requested a minimum offer of $85 million. The Almanac first reported the successful bid.

It is not immediately clear how Presidio Bay intends to utilize the property, which also houses a child-care facility and a credit union. Cyrus Sanandaji, the firm’s founder and managing principal, did not respond to a request for comment.

In February, local real estate developer Brad Ehikian — younger brother of Stephen Ehikian, a former Salesforce executive who has been appointed acting administrator of the GSA — submitted an unsolicited offer of $65 million to purchase the campus. Although Stephen recused himself from overseeing the proposal, the bid immediately drew an anonymous complaint to the GSA’s inspector general’s office, accusing Brad of trying to buy federal property at below-market value, according to records reviewed by the Washington Post. The GSA declined the offer.