What makes that possible is Street Meet Tacos, without which the venue would be 21-and-over. A brick-and-mortar successor to the popular trucks around town, Street Meet is an independently operated business inside Next Door that also functions as a commissary kitchen for delivery orders. Besides $7 super tacos and $14 super burritos — including a breakfast burrito for anyone who went too hard the night before — there are bar snacks like bacon fries, mozzarella sticks, and an off-menu quesabirria.