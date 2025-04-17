“Pandas are an endangered species, so obviously, they should be exempt from tariffs,” Peterson told The Standard on Wednesday. “Who’s going to tax the cute animal?”

Zoo CEO Tanya Peterson says she’s optimistic about the pandas’ arrival despite the mounting geopolitical tensions. She’s less certain whether the arrangement will be subject to tariffs but is prepared to make the case for an exemption.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China may threaten to derail the San Francisco Zoo’s deal to import a pair of pandas, but so far it’s proceeding as planned — knock on bamboo.

Peterson is expected to announce the official panda arrival timeline at Thursday’s Recreation and Park Commission meeting. She revealed that the animals will need to undergo a quarantine and acclimation period after their arrival, likely at the end of the year. If everything goes according to plan, the zoo’s panda zone will open to the public next April.

Technically, the pandas will be considered rentals. A 245% tariff could more than triple the $1 million annual price tag.

“So far, no one has told me ‘no’ — and in today’s political climate, that’s a very good sign,” Peterson said. “We’re feeling optimistic on all fronts.”

Darlene Chiu-Bryant, head of Global SF, an international trade advocacy group, called it a tricky and extraordinary situation.

“If you look purely at the transaction, there’s the value of the product — and typically, that would incur a tariff,” Chiu-Bryant said. “But in this case, it’s neither a lease nor a sale, but more of a cultural exchange. So how can you put a tariff on a pair of pandas?”

Peterson said she plans to travel to China this fall to meet the selected pandas. She expressed confidence in the zoo’s fundraising efforts to support the initiative but declined to share the numbers.

The panda deal was locked in last year by former Mayor London Breed during a visit to Beijing. The zoo has been designing its panda habitat, which is under review by the city’s Planning Commission.