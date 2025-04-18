“In some of these unincorporated parts out here at Candlestick Point, there’s a lot of illegal dumping. There are RVs parked all over. You see trash everywhere,” Lurie told his Instagram followers. “We wouldn’t allow this in other parts of our city. The message to all the departments is, we got to do better.”

So when Mayor Daniel Lurie visited the site of a persistent encampment on Gilman Avenue last week, many residents felt it was a promising development. Lurie, joined by 12 department heads, posted footage of the visit to social media, pledging to be more responsive in the area.

Calls for help in the Bayview often lead nowhere . The neighborhood with the largest share of RV encampments also has the city’s slowest response time to complaints about the issue.

“If you guys just moved, then I can take a little pretty picture and send it to the mayor,” the officer is heard saying in the video . “Then he’ll be happy, maybe.”

Sure enough, the day after Lurie’s visit, a police officer came by the encampment and told its occupants to move. But the rationale he gave — in an encounter caught on video by one of the RV dwellers — lent substance to the argument that the mayor’s handling of the homelessness problem is driven by optics, rather than outcomes.

The RV dwellers obliged the officer, moving their encampment a few blocks away in a pattern that’s become familiar since the city closed the Bayview Vehicle Triage Center early last month.

“He probably would have rather been doing something else,” McCray said. “People feel safer with the police around; I understand that. But it’s more of a societal issue. … There are probably people better suited to work with people who are suffering from homelessness.”

Tracy McCray, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, said the officer — whose actions were described to her by The Standard — likely didn’t want to be in that situation.

“You just threw us out on the street. OK, fine,” said Mayon, who has stage-four cancer. “But then you come back along and tell the police to clear us? This guy Lurie isn’t going to have any compassion.”

Ramona Mayon, who took the video, criticized the mayor’s treatment of the RV community, calling it “Trumpian.” Mayon lived in the Vehicle Triage Center before it closed March 3.

The San Francisco Police Department said its “officers are out every day working hard to ensure our streets are clean and the public is safe.”

Lukas Illa, an organizer for the Coalition on Homelessness, said the officer’s comments in the video illuminate the “backward stupidity” of the mayor’s approach. “I commend this officer for trying their best. It sounds like he understands the nuance,” Illa said. “This constant pushing of people from block to block with no services that actually meet their needs is not only pointless, it’s cruel.”

The video came to light as Lurie feuds with Bayview Supervisor Shamann Walton over the neighborhood’s homelessness crisis. Walton has criticized the mayor for “lying to the community” by removing 20 sanctioned parking spots at a newly opened shelter called Jerrold Commons.

“The mayor does not have a plan to address people living in vehicles,” Walton said.

Lurie spokesperson Charles Lutvak said the mayor’s “north star” is to offer people living in vehicles “a better option.” Though the city removed the sanctioned parking spots, it’s expanding overall capacity at the site — some of which is reserved for RV dwellers.