Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Business

Parkmerced: How a long-promised billion-dollar housing project fell apart

SF’s largest complex was supposed to add 10,000 homes, but its development timeline is littered with stops and scandals.

The image shows torn newspaper clippings with red tape. A confident man wearing a suit is pictured, alongside photos of buildings and a gavel.
Robert Rosania spent two decades trying to create a new San Francisco neighborhood. | Source: Photo Illustration by The Standard
By Kevin V. Nguyen

For nearly two decades, San Franciscans have been sold a pipe dream about Parkmerced. The 3,221-unit development, hastily built in the aftermath of World War II, spans some 152 acres of the west side, adjacent to San Francisco State University, the Stonestown Galleria, and some of the country’s best golf courses. 

Since 2005, a New York-based developer by the name of Robert Rosania has been promising to supercharge the city’s largest housing complex into a “vibrant, pedestrian-focused” neighborhood. 

His vision was to capitalize on San Francisco’s growth potential by building approximately 10,000 homes and a string of neighborhood amenities, including a retail corridor, parks, and stops on the Muni M line, which connects southwest neighborhoods to downtown. 

But 14 years after his redevelopment proposal was greenlit by the city, Rosania and his investors have yet to break ground. 

The image shows modern townhouses with green and teal facades in front of a large beige apartment building. Cars are parked along the street.
The same developer has been trying to transform the neighborhood for two decades. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard

During that time, he has broken up with the company with which he embarked on the project, Stellar Management, and launched his own, Maximus Real Estate Partners. He has nearly defaulted on the mortgage twice. And he watched as first the Great Recession crippled the investment market, then as the pandemic struck. 

Last month came what is likely a double death knell. Lenders petitioned the courts to put Parkmerced under receivership, stripping Maxmius of control, and weeks later, the company and Rosania were named in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Here is a rundown of how a billion-dollar housing development comes undone. 

Timeline 

2005: Rosania, principal at New York-based Stellar Management, acquires a controlling interest in the Parkmerced property alongside Boston-based Rockpoint Group, with plans to revive the aging development. The deal reportedly values the complex at $700 million

2010: The ownership group announces it is in danger of defaulting on a $500 million mortgage but still plans to move forward with a multidecade expansion project that would triple the amount of housing at the site while delivering new retail and offices and public infrastructure improvements. 

“If worse came to worst and they could not continue with the project, the development agreement only adds value to the property,” Michael Yarne, former development adviser in the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, tells the Chronicle.

2011: The redevelopment is entitled after the Board of Supervisors approves the multidecade plan in a 6-5 vote. The controversial proposal includes replacing 1,500 rent-controlled townhomes with 7,200 “energy-efficient” units over 20 to 30 years. 

Related

A person walks through a shopping mall with stores on either side. On the left is a clothing store with mannequins, and on the right is an eyebrow salon.
San Francisco’s biggest mall needs to be reborn, but it’s stuck in financing hell
The image features silhouettes of a man and a woman pulling a saw across a red house, against a backdrop of various currency notes.
Real estate made this prominent San Francisco family rich. Now, it’s tearing them apart
A woman with a white head wrap and black top looks pensively off to the side in a dimly lit corridor with papers on the wall.
As San Francisco’s largest landlord falters, tenants are banding together and winning

2012: Rosania leaves Stellar to form Maximus Real Estate. In a lawsuit filed in New York, which reached the county’s Supreme Court, Rosania claims he was ousted from the firm by his longtime mentor and partner, Laurence Gluck. In a court filing, Gluck (who died in 2024) responds that Rosania made a deal to refinance Parkmerced without his knowledge. 

2013: While the group is still facing legal challenges related to Parkmerced, Maximus pitches a luxury development near the 16th St. BART station that critics dub the “Monster in the Mission.” 

2014: Maximus refinances the troubled loan, bringing in a group of investors led by New York-based 601 W Co. to buy out control from Rockpoint and Fortress Investment Group, valuing the property at more than $1.35 billion

Rosania is retained as owner and managing partner. A San Francisco judge dismisses an environmental lawsuit challenging the development’s sustainability goals. 

2015: The city Planning Department approves Phase 1 of the project, which covers primarily residential development on the western portion of the site. Construction of this portion, with approximately 1,668 units, is scheduled to start in 2016 and be completed by 2022. 

A cluster of gold keys on a ring and a black key fob rest on a detailed map, with a marked area labeled &quot;Construction Coming Soon.&quot;
Keys belonging to a family that used to live in an RV sit atop a map of Parkmerced. The complex has housed some needy residents during and after the pandemic. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

2017: The below-market requirement of the first phase is approved by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development. Despite the approvals, construction never begins.

2019: Maximus refinances its Parkmerced debt again, this time for $1.8 billion from Barclays, Citigroup, and Aimco. The loan has a maturity date of December 2024. Around this time, Maximus earns approval for a 697-unit project in San Leandro at 899 Alvarado St. 

Construction is supposed to start in the spring/summer of 2020. 

Meanwhile, Maximus pulls the plug on its Mission project in February. A month later, the Covid-19 pandemic shuts down San Francisco. 

2023: Aimco sells 20% of its loan mezzanine position in Parkmerced for $33.5 million, giving the unnamed purchaser an option to acquire the remaining amount for $134 million. 

In the thick of the pandemic, Parkmerced’s vacancy rates reportedly approach 30%. Complaints continue to pile up at the Department of Building Inspection, reporting mold, squatters, and deferred maintenance. 

2024: Maximus requests in April that its $1.5 billion CMBS loan enter special servicing, a process in which an intermediary is brought in to help renegotiate terms. Credit rating agency Morningstar reports that the property is about 83% occupied, with cash flow “well below” the point needed to cover its existing debt payments. 

The image shows a view through a high window of a sunlit building, with a large tree, a small green utility box, and a parking lot with several cars below.
The view of Parkmerced from an apartment. As the property lurches toward foreclosure, complaints of deferred maintenance pile up. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

The city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing provides vouchers for portions of the complex to be leased out to needy residents

The effort to refinance the loan falls apart in December after months of negotiations, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

2025: In March, a San Francisco judge grants lenders’ request to place Parkmerced under receivership, putting San Diego-based Douglas Wilson Co. in charge of the property. Although Maximus can still technically work out a deal to keep control of Parkmerced, experts say it is highly unlikely.

On March 24, Rosania’s personal assistant, Richaele Affannato, sues him and the company in San Francisco Superior Court for sexual harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and failure to pay all wages due. 

Among the allegations, Affannato says she was required to buy male performance-enhancement pills and that Rosania left pornography showing on a television at his San Francisco apartment when she was required to be present. Additionally, she said he showed a female receptionist a bag of dildos. 

Rosania and Maximus have not responded to the lawsuit and did not respond to a request for comment.

Kevin V. Nguyen can be reached at knguyen@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BusinessCommercial Real EstateResidential Real Estate