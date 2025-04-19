Made-to-order sandwiches perfect for taking to the park

Despite the name, there are no animals to be found at George’s Zoo — just hefty sandwiches, bags of chips, and shelves upon shelves of snacks. Somehow, a made-to-order deli sandwich sets you back just $8.99, and there are dozens of selections for both meat-eaters and vegetarians. The Little Puffer, a hot sandwich stacked with turkey, bacon, and smoked gouda, is one of the most popular picks, though you can always opt to build your own. Bread options run the gamut, but you can’t go wrong with Dutch crunch. 2560 Sloat Blvd.