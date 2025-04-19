The Warriors and the Rockets: May the more disciplined team win

Ahead of a big game last season, Rockets forward Tari Eason wore a “Warriors come out to play” shirt in a video ahead of tipoff. The Warriors won, and the young Eason exited the arena shirtless, donning only a vest and leather chain.

During the Warriors’ 2022 title run, Houston wing Dillon Brooks — then with the Grizzlies — undercut Gary Payton II on a fast break, resulting in an ejection and fractured elbow.

Most recently, Green got into it with Alperen Sengun, and Rockets coach Ime Udoka exchanged words with Steph Curry, later essentially calling Curry a cry baby.

The Warriors are heading to the H, but the series will be decided by a D: Discipline.

“Poise and composure is going to play a huge role,” head coach Steve Kerr said.

The Warriors’ first-round series with the Houston Rockets projects to be a back-alley brawl. Tensions have been bubbling for years, and a best-of-seven series tends to boil bad blood. If the series goes to seven, the teams will have played each other 12 times this season, and familiarity breeds clashes.

Make the Rockets play in the half court

The Rockets ranked 22nd in points per play in the halfcourt this season, per Cleaning The Glass. And that’s including their No. 1 offensive rebounding unit that creates second chances for them.

When the game slows down, as it often does in the postseason, the Rockets are likely going to struggle to generate good shots.

The Rockets are at their most dangerous when they’re forcing turnovers and playing in space. Amen Thompson is a freight train on the break. Tari Eason has go-go gadget arms. Jalen Green is explosive in transition, too.

In Golden State’s two losses to Houston this season, they committed at least 20 turnovers. In each of their three wins, they coughed it up fewer than 15 times.

Talking to Warriors players, the theme that comes up over and over again is turnovers. Limiting them is the best way to prevent Houston from getting into the open court. Committing them is the fastest way to give them rhythm.

While the Rockets have a stout defense and the type of athletic, rangy on-ball defenders that give any team trouble, many of the Warriors’ turnovers tend to be self-inflicted. The highlight-reel attempts. The wide-eyed hit-ahead passes. The dribbling into traffic.

It’ll take a concerted, playoff-level focus to cut down on live-ball turnovers.