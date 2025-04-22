“As people know, there’s been some blowback with the time I’m spending in DOGE,” Musk said.

The announcement came Tuesday during opening remarks of Tesla’s quarterly earnings call. Tesla’s stock suffered its worst quarterly drop since 2022 in the three months that ended in March.

With Tesla shares down 41% so far in 2025, Elon Musk said his time spent with the Department of Government Efficiency will “drop significantly” starting next month.

Musk has been running his portfolio of companies — including Tesla, SpaceX, and X — alongside his role at DOGE. He has gained access to sensitive data and gutted entire federal agencies in his attempts to cut government spending — moves that have sparked nationwide protests at Tesla showrooms.

“But the large work of getting DOGE in place is mostly done,” he added. “Starting next month, I will be allocating much more of my time at Tesla.”

“The actual reason [they’re protesting] is that they wish to continue to receive waste and fraud,” Musk said.

The mercurial CEO tried to downplay concerns that the brand is tarnished by his involvement with the Trump administration, claiming that protesters who have appeared at Tesla dealerships are “well paid.”

The company’s stock is down approximately 40% for the year to date, reflecting concerns over declining sales, increased competition, and Musk’s DOGE activities. The biggest portion of Musk’s fortune of more than $350 billion comes from his Tesla holdings.

Ahead of the earnings call, investors submitted questions. Dozens asked about Musk’s focus on DOGE and when he will return his attention to Tesla.

“Can Elon please provide some reassurance that at some point soon he will be done with DOGE and politics?” one investor asked. “Many Tesla shareholders wish he would reprioritize the majority of his time and effort to engineering.”

Dan Ives, a Tesla analyst at Wedbush Securities and longtime Musk supporter, said the company faces a “code-red situation” if its CEO stays at DOGE.