Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Business

Elon Musk promises to step back from DOGE as Tesla earnings crater

The CEO made the announcement after the company's shares took their worst quarterly beating since 2022.

A person in a black outfit and cap stands with arms raised, shouting into a microphone. Behind them, a crowd holds red signs in a vibrant, colorful setting.
Elon Musk has promised to focus more on his day job. | Source: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
By Kevin V. Nguyen and Rya Jetha

With Tesla shares down 41% so far in 2025, Elon Musk said his time spent with the Department of Government Efficiency will “drop significantly” starting next month.

The announcement came Tuesday during opening remarks of Tesla’s quarterly earnings call. Tesla’s stock suffered its worst quarterly drop since 2022 in the three months that ended in March.

“As people know, there’s been some blowback with the time I’m spending in DOGE,” Musk said.

The mercurial CEO tried to downplay concerns that the brand is tarnished by his involvement with the Trump administration, claiming that protesters who have appeared at Tesla dealerships are “well paid.”

“The actual reason [they’re protesting] is that they wish to continue to receive waste and fraud,” Musk said.

“But the large work of getting DOGE in place is mostly done,” he added. “Starting next month, I will be allocating much more of my time at Tesla.”

Musk has been running his portfolio of companies — including Tesla, SpaceX, and X — alongside his role at DOGE. He has gained access to sensitive data and gutted entire federal agencies in his attempts to cut government spending — moves that have sparked nationwide protests at Tesla showrooms.

Related

An illustration of two cars driving around in a loop.
Why Waymo won’t kill Uber — but Elon Musk might
A man's face is shown with a stylized digital flame crown above his head, set against a textured yellow background with faint, repeated text.
A Bay Area fire tracking app is saving lives in L.A. — and clapping back at Elon Musk
The image features two men in suits and various backgrounds, including a prominent building and abstract shapes. The mood is formal with a collage style.
Trump wants to dump two SF office buildings. Here is what the feds actually occupy

The company’s stock is down approximately 40% for the year to date, reflecting concerns over declining sales, increased competition, and Musk’s DOGE activities. The biggest portion of Musk’s fortune of more than $350 billion comes from his Tesla holdings.

Ahead of the earnings call, investors submitted questions. Dozens asked about Musk’s focus on DOGE and when he will return his attention to Tesla. 

“Can Elon please provide some reassurance that at some point soon he will be done with DOGE and politics?” one investor asked. “Many Tesla shareholders wish he would reprioritize the majority of his time and effort to engineering.”

Dan Ives, a Tesla analyst at Wedbush Securities and longtime Musk supporter, said the company faces a “code-red situation” if its CEO stays at DOGE.

“Musk needs to leave the government, take a major step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time,” said Ives.

Related

A man popping out of a roof.
Trump tries to hold HUD grants hostage over DEI and immigration demands
The image shows a Tesla storefront with a mannequin in a suit wearing a mask. People hold protest signs, with the largest reading "DOGE = DEPT. OF GRIFT EXPLOITATION."
Protesters swarm SF’s Tesla showroom, decrying Musk and DOGE
Two men in suits are in front of a vintage building on a red background, with gray circular designs scattered around them.
Tartine pulled into DOGE backlash over former exec’s ties to Elon Musk

Tesla would have lost money on automotive sales this quarter without environmental regulatory credits provided by the federal government. Revenue from the credits, which the company receives for selling its electric cars, increased to $595 million from $432 million in the same quarter last year, according to the company’s filings.

Musk added that Tesla is in the process of “localizing” its supply chains to reduce dependency on foreign imports. He claimed that Tesla is the “least-affected car company” with respect to tariffs.

“Those decisions are entirely up the president,” Musk said of Donald Trump’s trade policy. “I can relay my advice, but it’s up to him. I’ve been on the record that lower tariffs are better overall for prosperity.”


Kevin V. Nguyen can be reached at knguyen@sfstandard.com
Rya Jetha can be reached at rjetha@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BusinessElon MuskTesla