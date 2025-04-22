The festivities included a jazz band and a speech by then-Mayor London Breed. Hannum declared that his firm had created “a pattern language that others can duplicate” for conversions, announcing that it would break ground at the start of 2025 with the help of city rule changes and the support of some unconventional investors.

In September, the architect-turned-developer Richard Hannum threw himself a “kick-off” party at the Humboldt Bank Building. His firm, Forge Development Partners, had been commissioned to convert the historic property’s underutilized offices into apartments.

An office-to-housing conversion project touted as the first of its kind since the pandemic is running months behind schedule — but the developer behind it says he’s dramatically expanding his plans to build new housing in the downtown core.

According to the San Francisco Business Times , which first reported the sale, the price for the former Wells Fargo headquarters at 420 Montgomery St. is $54 million, around $135 per square foot.

Seven months later, no building permits have been filed, and the project has yet to get underway. Meanwhile, Forge last week was named as the buyer of a Financial District property four times the size, with plans to turn that into housing as well.

Neither Wells Fargo nor Hannum would confirm the sale, which has not closed. But the deal would fit into his scheme to build some 1,200 homes in and around downtown for residents who earn less than the median income.

Hannum claims that rather than soliciting financing for each project, as is typical, his lenders — anchored by two “large players” overseas he declined to name — are investing in his overall portfolio. In total, the developer is planning two construction projects in the Tenderloin and three more downtown, yet to be announced.

He maintains that the Humboldt project — which comprises 124 apartments approved by city planners last February — is not dead but delayed because the Trump administration “threw a monkey wrench” in transferring money into the U.S. at the start of the year.

Federal clean-energy subsidies he was banking on to help finance construction were “all clawed back,” Hannum added. He previously said that with the challenging lending environment for real estate, help from government agencies was needed to get below-market-rate housing projects off the ground.