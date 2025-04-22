The Giants won their homestand opener — and that’s all a slumping Willy Adames cares about

It helps to have a guy like Adames on hand to provide good vibes and high energy, someone who’s even-keeled through the highs and lows — even when he’s not producing to his standards, which is the case for Adames so far in 2025.

Willy Adames seems to have more fun than anybody else on the diamond. Win or lose, hitting or not hitting, the Giants’ shortstop is among the league leaders in exuberance and joy.

In December, Adames signed the biggest contract in franchise history, seven years and $182 million, but he got off to a slow start and is hitting a mere .194 with one homer and a .531 OPS. A far cry from his 2024 season with the Brewers when he collected 32 homers and 112 RBIs, posted a .794 OPS, and finished 10th in the National League MVP voting.

“It’s a long season,” Adames said, “and there will be dark moments as well as amazing moments. That’s why I don’t change. I can’t change the vibe, change the energy for the boys, because I’m not doing great. Some of the guys are killing it. I’ve got to support them. And I’ve got to support the guys that aren’t doing great, like me. I have to continue to bring the energy and continue to be myself.”

It’s an admirable quality, really, what he brings to the Giants beyond the numbers. It’s all part of the package that convinced president of baseball operations Buster Posey to recruit him in the offseason.

The Giants began a weeklong homestand Monday night by securing a 5-2 win over Adames’ old mates, the Brewers, and he felt right at home yucking it up with the visiting team during batting practice and in the game itself.

He showed positive signs at the end of the 10-game trip, going 3-for-8 over the weekend in Anaheim to push his average above .200. But Monday, he went 0-for-4 to fall back into the .100s.

“It’s been great so far in terms of the team,” Adames said of the 15-8 Giants. “For me, it takes a while to get going, but as long as we continue to win games, I really don’t care about myself.”

What Adames means as a teammate, especially among young players who are finding their way, can’t necessarily be quantified. “A lot of guys fed off his energy from spring training, and I think that’s why we’re so close this year,” said his double-play partner, second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald, who went 2-for-3 Monday. “It’s something you can’t really teach. That’s just who he is.”

“He’s a great dude in the clubhouse, outside the clubhouse, and plays as hard as he can every single pitch,” said Hayden Birdsong, who pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn his first win of the year. “He might be struggling right now, but I bet a month from now he’ll be raking.”

Adames considers himself a slow starter, and the numbers back it up. His career average in March and April is just .221 (.677 OPS), far different from his best career month of August (.283, .854). Signing a mega-contract and joining a new team could lead to extra pressure, though Adames denied it’s the case for him. He said it’s more about his tendency to start seasons slowly.