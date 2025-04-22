A partnership between San Francisco developer DivcoWest and investor Blackstone Real Estate purchased the vacant 420,000-square-foot property at 300 Howard St. (formerly known as 199 Fremont), with plans to upgrade it to attract AI tenants.

DivcoWest also owns 301 Howard, across the street from the newly acquired building, and is attempting to market the corridor as “AI Alley.” Among the planned renovations are “hospitality-inspired upgrades” that have been a focus of developers trying new ways to lure reluctant workers back to the office. These include a conference center, elevated lounge spaces, and fitness and wellness centers.