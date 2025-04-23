But that was before the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrants soured her taste for the U.S.

She also planned to “spend a lot of money”: on a rental car, meals out, and lodging near the ocean.

Kaitlin Szentes was excited about planning a trip from Austria to San Francisco with her college-age son. She looked forward to tasting the city’s sourdough, exploring its parks, and gazing upon the Golden Gate Bridge in its signature International Orange glory.

This was meant to be a comeback year for SF’s vital tourism industry . While event and convention traffic has proved to be a bright spot so far in 2025, slowing (or declining) rates of international visitors could end up a black eye.

“We canceled because Trump’s policy on immigrants was unpleasant,” she said. The flood of stories about European visitors being denied entrance to the U.S. or even imprisoned , despite holding valid travel documents, felt like an assault. “This filled us with a very bad feeling.” Her family opted to travel to Spain instead.

In 2019, a record-breaking year for San Francisco tourism, the city hosted 2.9 million international visitors, according to SF Travel. Though this group represented less than 30% of overnight visitors, it was responsible for more than 60% of spending.

Call it the Trump slump. The city’s official marketing organization, SF Travel, announced in March that it didn’t expect to see robust growth in leisure travel this year, in part because of “geopolitical issues.” Visit California, the statewide tourism organization, lowered its 2025 visitor spending projections by a whopping $6 billion to $160 billion due to slowing growth in international visitors.

It’s a worrying sign, particularly as higher numbers of tourists from Europe had made up the gap from the languid recovery of travel from Asia , traditionally a major source of international visitor spending. The number of visitors arriving in San Francisco from Asia in February dropped by 5.5% year-over-year. Overall, overseas visitors coming to San Francisco have dropped nearly 5%.

In February, the number of visitors arriving in San Francisco from Western Europe dropped by more than 6% year-over-year, according to preliminary data from the International Trade Administration. And that was before Vice President JD Vance called Europeans “freeloaders” in a Signal group chat and the administration’s tariff policies threw the global economy into chaos.

Then came Trump’s inauguration and a wave of news that put a chill on travel. A crackdown on immigration and the detention of international tourists has prompted some European countries to issue travel warnings , while some transgender people have been denied visas because of new gender requirements. Meanwhile, the new tariffs and hostility from the U.S. have citizens from Canada and Mexico, among other countries, boycotting American products and travel .

That number plummeted during the pandemic, but by 2024, it had recovered to 2.3 million. Heading into this year, with air travel recovering and major events like the NBA All-Star Game, the figure was projected to be even higher.

“I think everybody’s kind of holding their breath,” said Anna Marie Presutti, CEO of SF Travel. Because people typically book vacations well in advance, the city hasn’t noticed a plunge in international revelers — yet. “We just don’t know. We haven’t gone down enough of the runway to see what the drag might be on it,” she said. “I imagine that the next month or so is going to be pretty telling.”

‘It’s T-R-U-M-P.’

At Pier 39 on a recent afternoon, as sea lions barked and selfies were snapped in front of the Ferris wheel, a handful of international visitors said that they’d considered calling off their trips but were locked into reservations or nonrefundable deposits

The overcast weather mirrored the less-than-sunny outlook of many tourists who had spent thousands of dollars to come to San Francisco.

“We had already paid for the trip, but if not, I would probably have changed my mind,” said Claudius Cesar, who was visiting from Brazil with his nephew. The anxiety of the border crossing weighed on them ahead of their flight, he said: “Looking at the news, it made me want to change to London or Australia.”

While they concluded that it was “worse on the television” than in reality, they suspect that friends and family back home will choose to vacation somewhere other than the U.S. in the coming months.

Similarly, German tourist Markus Rammenzweig said reports of detentions at the border made him “really afraid to come through the U.S.” He and his travel partners “would have lost a lot of money” if they had canceled, though, so they inspected their devices ahead of potential phone and social media checks and took the plunge. “We were very lucky; it was very smooth,” he said. “But we were prepared.”

Meanwhile, Jovita Cardenas played the role of cheerleader/counselor in convincing her 10 friends not to cancel their trip from Mexico over border fears.

A local, she had spent several days jetting her crew around the Bay Area in a rented van, grateful they didn’t bail. She felt lucky that some of her go-to spots for visitors, like the Painted Ladies and Lombard Street, were less crowded than she’d expected during Easter week.