Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
This whimsical take on a tech conference features fun activities and stand-up comedy, as well as talks by VCs, journalists, and leaders at OpenAI, Perplexity, and Stanford. The code “JOSH30” gets Outgoers readers 30% off.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 24, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meet the creators behind this group exhibit of psychedelic contemporary art.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 24, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.
The five-floor Temple Nightclub hosts the after-party for the AI Rabbit Hole, with robot DJs following a slate of tech talks, comedy pitch roasts, and demos for founders and futurists.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 24, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Light and video artists bring their projectors and set up all over Gray Area to show off their weird and beautiful creations.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 24, 7 p.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
SF’s natural history museum stays open late with a silent disco in the aquarium, science demos, and open bar, headlined by the Warriors’ DJ D Sharp.
- Date and time
- Thursday, April 24, 9 p.m. to midnight
Ten days of free exhibitions and classes — hip-hop, ballet, pole, salsa, aerial, and more — across the city.
- Website
- Bay Area Dance Week
- Date and time
- Friday, April 25, to Sunday, May 4
This decentralized sustainability conference features 450 events, ranging from tech talks and demo days to eco-friendly product expos.
- Website
- Event schedule
- Date and time
- Through Sunday, April 27
Bounce between eight neighborhood dives, including Bender’s and Casements, as they feature local art and music.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 25, 5 p.m. to midnight
Thievery Corporation’s Rob Garza joins DJs, the church choir, the Mercury Soul Brass All-Stars, and other musicians as the building’s soaring arches are bathed in immersive visuals.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.
A secret SoMa location host techno all night, with 360-degree visuals, four-point sound, and back-to-back sets headlined by V.M. Gunn and HK.
- Date and time
- Friday, April 25, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
SFJazz’s annual weekend celebrates Kronos Quartet, which has been delighting fans for 50 years with its innovative sound and rotating membership.
- Website
- kronosquartet.org
- Date and time
- Friday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 27, 2 p.m.
Enter your pet or just watch the puppy pageantry, with awards for best trick, tail, costume, and ears, plus food vendors and family activities, in a benefit for McKinley Elementary School.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m.
- Address
- Duboce Park
A free 10-hour, multi-stage block party, with bluegrass, zydeco, and DJs stretching down Polk Street.
- Website
- Schedule
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 26, noon to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Polk Street and Broadway
Wander through community gardens, backyards, galleries, and mural streets as low-key music wafts over this cozy neighborhood.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 26, noon to 4 p.m.
A mysterious rave with feel-good house DJs spinning through sunset. Swimwear encouraged.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 26, 1 to 7 p.m.
A runway show of neon corsetry and industrial glamour from SF’s J.Ehren, known for epic renegade events and after-parties.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 26, 6:30 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
SF’s top Black chefs host culinary experiences alongside local vendors, while Anderson .Paak performs live as DJ Pee .Wee.
- Date and time
- Saturday, April 26, 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
A late-night underground party presented by ace promoter DJ Dials, featuring bass icons The Glitch Mob and ROHAAN ripping up the beatpads and decks.
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 26, 10 p.m.
Watch sailboats, yachts, and themed vessels form a procession past the waterfront, from Crissy Field to Fort Mason, in this SF boating tradition that has lasted more than a century.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 27, 9:30 a.m.
- Address
- 2394 Mariner Square Dr.
This all-day outdoor house and disco party takes over the park beyond the Metreon with Solar, Galen, and more. The after-party’s at Monarch.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address
- Yerba Buena Gardens
The deeply chill Divisadero bar hosts craft vendors, vintage clothes, outdoor art, and live bluegrass and surf rock from its sidewalk parklet.
- Website
- Event schedule
- Date and time
- Sunday, April 27, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- The Page, 298 Divisadero St.