The San Francisco Standard
Culture

21 fun events in SF this week, from a late-night museum disco to a puppy pageant

Dive into an AI rabbit hole or take in the fresh air at a boat parade — the city's got it all.

A crowded nightclub scene is bathed in blue light, with silhouetted figures facing a stage where two DJs perform in front of a futuristic backdrop.
This week, a five-floor nightclub will become a giant dance party with robot DJs. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

AI Rabbit Hole summit

This whimsical take on a tech conference features fun activities and stand-up comedy, as well as talks by VCs, journalists, and leaders at OpenAI, Perplexity, and Stanford. The code “JOSH30” gets Outgoers readers 30% off.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 24, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
SFJazz Center, 201 Franklin St.

‘Dazed’ closing reception at Heron Arts

Meet the creators behind this group exhibit of psychedelic contemporary art.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Thursday, April 24, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address
Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.

Tech summit and GigaParty

People are enjoying a lively party with vibrant lights. They are dancing closely, wearing stylish outfits, with one holding a drink and visible VIP wristbands.
Temple Nightclub hosts buzzy tech events. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

The five-floor Temple Nightclub hosts the after-party for the AI Rabbit Hole, with robot DJs following a slate of tech talks, comedy pitch roasts, and demos for founders and futurists.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 24, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Temple Nightclub, 540 Howard St.

BYO Beamer projection art night

Light and video artists bring their projectors and set up all over Gray Area to show off their weird and beautiful creations.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 24, 7 p.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Big Bang: Party After Dark

SF’s natural history museum stays open late with a silent disco in the aquarium, science demos, and open bar, headlined by the Warriors’ DJ D Sharp.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, April 24, 9 p.m. to midnight
Address
Cal Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Dr.

Bay Area Dance Week

Ten days of free exhibitions and classes — hip-hop, ballet, pole, salsa, aerial, and more — across the city.

Website
Bay Area Dance Week
Date and time
Friday, April 25, to Sunday, May 4
Address
Multiple locations

SF Climate Week

This decentralized sustainability conference features 450 events, ranging from tech talks and demo days to eco-friendly product expos.

Website
Event schedule
Date and time
Through Sunday, April 27
Address
Multiple locations

Dive bar art crawl in the Mission

Bounce between eight neighborhood dives, including Bender’s and Casements, as they feature local art and music.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 25, 5 p.m. to midnight
Address
Multiple locations

Mercury Soul at Grace Cathedral

A large gothic cathedral is illuminated in vibrant blue lights at night, with bright beams shooting across the sky and blurred cars passing by on the street.
The cathedral will host an immersive musical experience. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Thievery Corporation’s Rob Garza joins DJs, the church choir, the Mercury Soul Brass All-Stars, and other musicians as the building’s soaring arches are bathed in immersive visuals.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St.

Mioli Music’s MOR warehouse rave

A secret SoMa location host techno all night, with 360-degree visuals, four-point sound, and back-to-back sets headlined by V.M. Gunn and HK.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, April 25, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Kronos Festival 2025: Good Medicine

SFJazz’s annual weekend celebrates Kronos Quartet, which has been delighting fans for 50 years with its innovative sound and rotating membership.

Website
kronosquartet.org
Date and time
Friday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 27, 2 p.m.
Address
SFJazz Center, 201 Franklin St.

DogFest at Duboce Park

Enter your pet or just watch the puppy pageantry, with awards for best trick, tail, costume, and ears, plus food vendors and family activities, in a benefit for McKinley Elementary School.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m.
Address
Duboce Park

Pickin’ on the Polk music fest

A free 10-hour, multi-stage block party, with bluegrass, zydeco, and DJs stretching down Polk Street.

Website
Schedule
Date and time
Saturday, April 26, noon to 10 p.m.
Address
Polk Street and Broadway

Hayes Valley Art & Garden Walk

Wander through community gardens, backyards, galleries, and mural streets as low-key music wafts over this cozy neighborhood.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 26, noon to 4 p.m.
Address
Hayes Valley Art Works, 295 Oak St.

Golden Hour Splash rooftop pool party

A mysterious rave with feel-good house DJs spinning through sunset. Swimwear encouraged.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 26, 1 to 7 p.m.
Address
Secret location

J.Ehren fashion show

A runway show of neon corsetry and industrial glamour from SF’s J.Ehren, known for epic renegade events and after-parties.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 26, 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Unity Suppers: Food fest with Anderson .Paak

SF’s top Black chefs host culinary experiences alongside local vendors, while Anderson .Paak performs live as DJ Pee .Wee.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, April 26, 8:30 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

The Glitch Mob secret show

A late-night underground party presented by ace promoter DJ Dials, featuring bass icons The Glitch Mob and ROHAAN ripping up the beatpads and decks.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, April 26, 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Opening Day on the Bay

Watch sailboats, yachts, and themed vessels form a procession past the waterfront, from Crissy Field to Fort Mason, in this SF boating tradition that has lasted more than a century.

Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, April 27, 9:30 a.m.
Address
2394 Mariner Square Dr.

Sunset Sound System at Yerba Buena Gardens

This all-day outdoor house and disco party takes over the park beyond the Metreon with Solar, Galen, and more. The after-party’s at Monarch.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address
Yerba Buena Gardens

Sunday market at The Page

The deeply chill Divisadero bar hosts craft vendors, vintage clothes, outdoor art, and live bluegrass and surf rock from its sidewalk parklet.

Website
Event schedule
Date and time
Sunday, April 27, 1 to 5 p.m.
Address
The Page, 298 Divisadero St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

