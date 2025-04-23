The Standard joined Chow for his drive to work on a recent Thursday morning, buckling into his stick-shift Subaru just before 8 a.m. for what we assumed would be a worst-case-scenario commute. It ended up taking just an hour and 4 minutes to get from his home at 44th Avenue and Cabrillo Street to his office by Moffett Field.

His rush-hour commute from the Outer Richmond to Mountain View used to take about an hour and 15 minutes, or 45 minutes on a good day. Now, it takes more than two hours — or so he says.

There are few things as unpleasant as commuting from San Francisco to the South Bay. But after the Great Highway closed to cars last month, Keith Chow’s drive down the peninsula became downright unbearable.

“This was a pretty good commute,” Chow said as we neared the janitorial company Service by Medallion, where he works in HR. When The Standard pointed out that we were well short of his estimate, he said one day isn’t enough to judge.

“This is one day out of 100,” he said. “Tuesday is the worst day; that will be an hour and a half at least.”

Pageant said she takes Lower Great Highway instead of Sunset Boulevard, which is backed up with traffic.

“It’s pretty inconvenient,” said Lindsay Pageant, 48, whose drive from the Outer Richmond to Redwood City takes between 10 and 15 minutes longer than before. “That’s time I don’t go outside with my family, go to the beach. I could lose two hours a week.”

For some, the lost time is forcing them to roll out of bed a little bit earlier or, God forbid, eat out less. Others say the added minutes behind the wheel mean less time with family.

Hyperbole or not, the permanent closure of the Great Highway has lengthened travel times for west-siders who used to rely on the oceanside artery to get to work, shuttle kids to school, and drive to appointments. Though most of the nine commuters who spoke to The Standard said they’re spending only 10 to 20 minutes extra on the road since the closure, many said driving in the area is more stressful because there are more cars congesting the Sunset’s streets .

“There’s no good way to get there on city streets,” Rackmill said. “You don’t realize you’re losing time, but it’s a stress and quality-of-life thing. I’m planning my life around this road closure.”

He admitted his main gripe isn’t lost time; it’s that the drive is worse.

“I don’t have time to prep lunch or get up in the morning,” Rackmill said.

Jordan Rackmill, 25, commutes from the Outer Richmond to the Dogpatch three times a week, by car or by e-bike. Now that the Great Highway is closed, the drive takes about 15 minutes longer each way, forcing him to leave the house earlier.

Like many who relied on the Great Highway, Rackmill used it to sail through timed stoplights and link up with Interstate 280. Now, he takes the Lower Great Highway. He prefers it over Sunset and 19th Avenue, where, he says, he frequently has to wait at red lights or deal with terrible traffic.

“It’s more stressful,” Rackmill said. “There’s more opportunities for things to happen when you’re encountering stops all the time. You could hit a pedestrian, get rear-ended.”

Even if the Great Highway remained open to cars, Rackmill would have been re-routed anyway. The Great Highway Extension, which leads from the Great Highway and Sloat Boulevard to I-280, was slated to close this year due to coastal erosion.

Even remote workers say they miss the Great Highway.

Rose Khallouf drives her kids, ages 2 and 6, to and from school in the Lakeshore neighborhood from her home at 33rd Avenue and Lawton Street.

The round-trip drive, which used to take roughly 15 minutes, now takes 25, as spillover traffic clogs Sunset in the morning and afternoon. Instead of taking Sunset to Sloat, as she did before, she opts for 34th Avenue.

“That’s time away from doing other things,” the 44-year-old said.

More traffic in the neighborhood means budgeting more time to drive to her 6-year-old’s baseball games, swim lessons, and theater classes. Khallouf also tries to pick restaurants she can walk to, leaving her with fewer options.

“In the Sunset, I’m limited to what businesses I have access to,” she said.

In a text a week later, Khallouf seemed to reconsider how much of a burden the extra traffic really is.

“In paying attention, my morning and afternoon commute is delayed by 5-10 minutes. I’m not sure if enough for a story,” she wrote. “I know there are plenty of people who are delayed, but much more.”

For others, the lost time is a real burden.

Lisa L.’s life was stressful enough between her work as a translator and caring for her severely autistic adult son. When the Great Highway permanently closed to cars, it only got worse.