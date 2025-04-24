Skip to main content
SF judge blocks Trump’s threats of federal cuts for sanctuary cities

The case carries significant consequences for San Francisco, with its more than $800 million budget deficit.

A man in a dark suit and red tie is speaking at a podium. Behind him are books, U.S. flags, and presidential emblems. The foreground is blurred with colorful lights.
A federal judge handed a defeat to the Trump administration on Thursday. | Source: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
By Gabe Greschler

A federal court on Thursday halted President Donald Trump’s efforts to slash federal funding for sanctuary cities and impose criminal penalties on local and state officials who do not comply with the administration’s hard-line immigration policies.

U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick wrote the order in response to a February lawsuit spearheaded by San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. A handful of other jurisdictions, including Portland, Ore., and King County, Wash., joined the suit.

“The threat to withhold funding causes them irreparable injury in the form of budgetary uncertainty, deprivation of constitutional rights, and undermining trust between the Cities and Counties and the communities they serve,” Orrick wrote in the ruling.

The case carries significant consequences for San Francisco, which is facing a budget deficit of more than $800 million over the next two years and is closely watching how federal cuts may affect that shortfall.

A person in a blue suit speaks at a podium outside a building marked &quot;City Hall.&quot; Several people stand behind, listening attentively.
City Attorney David Chiu sued President Donald Trump over his immigration policies in February. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Since Trump took office for the second time, San Francisco has reaffirmed its sanctuary city policy through resolutions and public statements from officials. The policy prevents city employees from working with federal immigration officials in most cases.

“The federal administration is illegally asserting power it does not have, as courts already determined during the first Trump administration,” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement Thursday. “We are pleased the Court stated the Trump administration cannot coerce plaintiffs into joining their reckless and illegal mass deportation efforts.”

Chiu’s office has sued the administration four times during Trump’s second term.

It’s likely the Trump administration will appeal the case to a higher court.

“President Trump received a resounding mandate to put Americans and America First, and the administration will continue to prioritize the wellbeing of our citizens above all else,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai wrote in a statement in response to Thursday’s order.

Gabe Greschler can be reached at ggreschler@sfstandard.com

