Since Trump took office for the second time, San Francisco has reaffirmed its sanctuary city policy through resolutions and public statements from officials. The policy prevents city employees from working with federal immigration officials in most cases.

“The federal administration is illegally asserting power it does not have, as courts already determined during the first Trump administration,” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement Thursday. “We are pleased the Court stated the Trump administration cannot coerce plaintiffs into joining their reckless and illegal mass deportation efforts.”