The Great Recession, which lasted roughly from late 2007 to mid-2009, posed tremendous challenges for restaurants. As the housing market crashed and unemployment ballooned to 10%, cash-strapped diners had less disposable income. The restaurateurs who survived learned to adapt and find creative solutions to keep their businesses afloat.

But beneath the surface, owner Phil Havlicek is on edge. The third-generation proprietor has been anxiously waiting to see the ripple effects of President Donald Trump’s vacillating stance on tariffs . He fears that Celia’s will have to weather another recession. The good news: He’s done this before.

Five blocks from the new Sunset Dunes park, Celia’s by the Beach stands largely unchanged by the passing of time. The scene inside the 65-year-old Mexican restaurant feels reassuringly retro: Chips and guac fly out of the kitchen; heavy plates of enchiladas land on the table, piping hot; a group of diners cheer as a pitcher of margaritas hits the table.

The Standard spoke to six owners of long-running restaurants, asking those who weathered the storm more than 15 years ago to offer kernels of wisdom on outlasting the next one.

In 2009, Celia’s by the Beach was on the verge of bankruptcy. Like many restaurants, it operated on razor-thin margins (and still does), and despite its decades as an Outer Sunset neighborhood staple, the Great Recession pushed it to the brink.

Phil Havlicek had worked at his grandmother’s restaurant as a server and busser since he was 13 and took over the business, along with his cousin, in 2010. The duo knew that skimping on portion sizes or ingredient quality was out of the question, so they got creative about ways to sell more of the frosty margaritas and hard-shell tacos customers already knew and loved. “With a recession, there’s two things: Either you’ve got a really good deal on food, or you’ve got a really good deal on booze,” Havlicek says. “One’s going to help people feed their families. The other one’s going to help them forget about their problems.”