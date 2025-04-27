The best public art in SF, according to a panel of top street artists

Pick: JFK Promenade at Golden Gate Park

Tova, whose colorful heart mural adds to the whimsy of Umbrella Alley near Fisherman’s Wharf, adores the murals along JFK Promenade. “I love how art and nature coexist there so beautifully, complementing each other and thankfully replacing the busy car road it used to be,” Tova said. The promenade, which used to be one of the most dangerous roads for bikers and pedestrians, according to the Golden Mile Project, is now a walkway adorned with 12 murals by Ehrman, Hurd, and Strider Patton, among others. “Every time I walk my dog there, I see people interacting with the installations, which just brings the whole area to life,” Tova added.