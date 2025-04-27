Batman, Robin…and Alfred? Buddy Hield’s Warriors impact goes beyond the 3-point line

“The energy and the presence he has, you know he’s got his Bahamian accent,” Curry said. “You can hear him from a mile away. Any time you come in, he’s got like this little monologue he does when he’s feeling good. It’s like a little bit of a native tongue kind of vibe. He kind of goes and rolls with it, and it’s at a high, high volume. No matter where you’re at, you hear him. We love the consistency, because he’s just having fun, he’s spontaneous, he loves basketball, he works. If it goes his way or not, he’s kind of the same guy.”