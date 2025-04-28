At Gigi’s, a “Vietnamese-influenced wine bar” that opened late last year on Divisadero Street, chef Tu David Phu’s $18 Wagyu hot dog proves that diners are here for the glow-up. Topped with pork floss, Kewpie mayo, sriracha, and unagi sauce — as well as furikake, egg, scallions, and prosciutto — it’s nothing short of an upscale umami bomb. Still, Phu hesitated before rolling it out. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if people are going to love this,’” he said of what has become Gigi’s breakout hit. “We had no intention of trying to be cool.”

A proletarian staple of American food culture since it was popularized at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, the once-humble hot dog now embodies affordable luxury. Whether beef, pork, or vegan, franks can be found in the city’s world-renowned cocktail dens and Michelin-starred dining rooms. Hot dogs are now haute dogs. The glizzy has gone glitzy.

Costco may sell quarter-pound, all-beef hot dogs for $1.50 until the end of time. But for the past year, grander, more elaborate, and less fluorescently lit dogs are seemingly everywhere in San Francisco.

Windy City natives might blow a gasket if someone brandished a ketchup bottle in the vicinity of their beloved stadium snack. Otherwise, the answer to the question, “Will it hot dog?” is probably yes. Rowe approvingly cites the Seattle-style dog, which slathers a sausage-y frank in cream cheese, as well as ooh-la-la variations that sub in non-sausage fillers like an octopus tentacle. (Caché, the Inner Sunset’s new French bistro, makes a $30 octopus “hot dog,” although the tentacle is chopped into bite-sized pieces.)

The Halfway Club proves it. The Midwestern-style bar serves a $16 Chicago dog overloaded with a celery-salted pickle as big as the frank, plus mustard, onions, peppers, electric-green relish, and tomato slices so thick they’re practically wedges. Every month, Rowe cranks out a special dog. April’s spicy Excelsior Dog, named for the neighborhood, embeds a strip of bacon atop a Vienna Beef dog ensheathed in crisped cheddar cheese and topped with avocado, habanero salsa, and sport-pepper sauce.

Some chefs, including Wes Rowe, believe this is simply hot dogs’ time to shine after smashburgers and Detroit-style pizza hogged the limelight for so long. Like burgers and pizza, they’re approachable for diners and chefs alike. “Hot dogs can be a canvas for anything you want to do,” said Rowe, who owns a smashburger restaurant in the Mission and is the consulting chef at James Beard Awards “Best New Bars” semifinalist The Halfway Club . “You can turn anything into a hot dog.”

So what doesn’t work? Chefs agree the trickiest part of the equation can be the bun — especially if the toppings verge on overkill. “Appropriately sizing the vessel for the dog can be really tricky sometimes,” Rowe said. “It’s gotta hold together without falling out the bottom or spilling over the sides.” He favors Martin’s potato rolls, both with and without sesame seeds, either toasted or steamed. “It’s always a heated-up bun. That’s really important.”

The quest for the ideal bun has proved elusive for Trick Dog founder and owner Josh Harris, who rolled out the burgers-and-dogs takeout project Quik Dog during the pandemic. (It’s set to open a brick-and-mortar in Mission Bay later this year.) “In all my years of looking at buns for hot dogs and things in the shape of hot dogs, I haven’t found one I like,” he said.