Kamala Harris skewers Donald Trump in SF speech

Harris is not the only Democratic official to take a swipe at the president in recent weeks. This month, former vice president Al Gore compared Trump’s political maneuvers to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler . Former president Barack Obama has also spoken out about themes of democracy, the rule of law, and an independent judiciary .

“One of the things that has distinguished us in the past has been this basic idea that we are a rules-based society,” Obama said during an event at Hamilton College. “What that means is that I can support one candidate instead of another and I don’t have to worry that the police are going to come harass me. That’s what happens in other places. That’s what happens in Russia.”