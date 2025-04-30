Skip to main content
19 fun events in SF this week, from Cinco de Mayo to a goth fest on an aircraft carrier

Comedy shows, free concerts, a pub crawl: The city's got it all.

Attendees dance to the music
This week in the city: There are so many reasons to celebrate. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Downtown First Thursdays block party and hoedown

Attendees dance at the event
Dance the night away at a block party Thursday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Electro duo Snakehips headlines the street takeover, which features outdoor bars, art exhibitions, and a hoedown featuring line dancing and a mechanical bull on Front Street.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, May 1, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Market and 2nd streets

North Beach First Fridays art walk

Poetry, open galleries, and music — from bluegrass to DJs — spill onto Grant Avenue, with rare night access to Coit Tower.

Website
North Beach First Fridays
Date and time
Friday, May 2, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Multiple locations

Ferry Flicks: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Fort Point’s Ferry Building beer garden hosts drag bingo along with a waterfront screening of John Hughes’ ’80s film classic.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, May 2, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
Fort Point Ferry Building

Generaiderz zine release party

This Bay Area art mag celebrates its Issue 3 release with a night of experimental live dance music and L.A. club heroes.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, May 2, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Monument, 140 9th St.

Blake Rosier at Church of Clown

Unhinged comedy chaos from the YouTube star famous for his stolen car unboxing, “Damien the frat bro” character, and airdropping weird photos to strangers. Rosier brings his 28-state tour to this beloved indie venue.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, May 2, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
Church of Clown, 2400 Bayshore Blvd.

Cinco de Mayo at Barbarossa Lounge

Two nights of tequila and DJs in Jackson Square, with cocktail specials, Latin bites, and dancing.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m.
Address
Barbarossa Lounge, 714 Montgomery St.

BNKR 002 techno underground

A no-phones, late-night techno party with high-fidelity sound. Stay caffeinated, because doors don’t open until 1 a.m.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Late Friday, May 2, to Saturday, May 3
Address
Location TBA

Punk in the Park at Cow Palace

Moshers unite at this all-ages outdoor fest just south of SF, featuring Pennywise, Screeching Weasel, Lagwagon, and other angry bands, with a $15 unlimited craft beer tasting.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 3, noon
Address
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City

World Goth Day fest on the USS Hornet

Alameda’s aircraft carrier turned naval museum hosts two days of goth bands, dark fashion shows, dozens of vendors, paranormal tours, and after-parties for those who hate the sun.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 3, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, May 4, 1 to 9 p.m.
Address
USS Hornet, 707 West Hornet Ave.

Kentucky Derby watch party

Watch the race on the big screen, with outdoor bars, raffles, a rose wall photo op, and a hat contest.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, May 3, 2 p.m.
Address
Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way

Festicrawl music pub crawl

Catch live bands and DJs while searching for hidden prizes at this fest at bars along Polk Street, starting at Mayes Oyster House.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 4, 4 to 10 p.m.
Address
Various locations, Polk Street

Foxtails Brigade at Transamerica Redwood Park

The indie chamber pop band brings its dreamy sound to this serene downtown oasis in the plaza outside the Transamerica Pyramid.

Website
Free concert series
Date and time
Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address
Transamerica Redwood Park

Mad Kingdom’s Emerald City party

A “Wizard of Oz”–inspired interactive cabaret, with wild costumes, performances, and role-playing quests, at the gorgeous 1880 music hall The Melody.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address
The Melody, 906 Broadway

Cinco de Mayo at Club Waziema

This Ethiopian restaurant turns into a wild Latinx club, with cumbia, baile funk, techno, and trap. Sexy fits are mandatory, of course.

Website
The Cut Up
Date and time
Saturday, May 3, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Club Waziema, 543 Divisadero St.

SF Library Laureates after-party with Garza

Celebrate local literary legends with a DJ set by Thievery Corporation’s Garza, spring cocktails, and bookish vibes at this after-hours fundraiser inside the epic dome of the SF Public Library.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, May 3, 9 to 11 p.m.
Address
100 Larkin St.

TWO-AM warehouse afters

This crew keeps it simple with a late night of house and techno in a big, dark warehouse.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 3, 11:59 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Mozart to Mendelssohn gala

The San Francisco Civic Music Association hosts a free concert in celebration of its 10th season.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, May 4, 3 to 5 p.m.
Address
Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave.

Lucha libre and makers market on Treasure Island

Mexican masked wrestling, mariachi bands, and food and art vendors take over the Gold Bar Whiskey distillery for a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, May 4, 1 to 8 p.m.
Address
Gold Bar Whiskey, 1 Avenue of the Palms

Intersection of art and tech meetup

The Internet Archive’s gorgeous building hosts creative technologists as they share rapid-fire demos of personal projects, followed by drinks and mingling with fellow weirdos.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, May 4, 7 p.m.
Address
Internet Archive, 300 Funston Ave.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

