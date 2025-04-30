Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Electro duo Snakehips headlines the street takeover, which features outdoor bars, art exhibitions, and a hoedown featuring line dancing and a mechanical bull on Front Street.
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 1, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Market and 2nd streets
Poetry, open galleries, and music — from bluegrass to DJs — spill onto Grant Avenue, with rare night access to Coit Tower.
- Website
- North Beach First Fridays
- Date and time
- Friday, May 2, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Multiple locations
Fort Point’s Ferry Building beer garden hosts drag bingo along with a waterfront screening of John Hughes’ ’80s film classic.
- Date and time
- Friday, May 2, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Fort Point Ferry Building
This Bay Area art mag celebrates its Issue 3 release with a night of experimental live dance music and L.A. club heroes.
- Date and time
- Friday, May 2, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Monument, 140 9th St.
Unhinged comedy chaos from the YouTube star famous for his stolen car unboxing, “Damien the frat bro” character, and airdropping weird photos to strangers. Rosier brings his 28-state tour to this beloved indie venue.
- Date and time
- Friday, May 2, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Two nights of tequila and DJs in Jackson Square, with cocktail specials, Latin bites, and dancing.
- Date and time
- Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m.
A no-phones, late-night techno party with high-fidelity sound. Stay caffeinated, because doors don’t open until 1 a.m.
- Date and time
- Late Friday, May 2, to Saturday, May 3
- Address
- Location TBA
Moshers unite at this all-ages outdoor fest just south of SF, featuring Pennywise, Screeching Weasel, Lagwagon, and other angry bands, with a $15 unlimited craft beer tasting.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 3, noon
Alameda’s aircraft carrier turned naval museum hosts two days of goth bands, dark fashion shows, dozens of vendors, paranormal tours, and after-parties for those who hate the sun.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 3, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, May 4, 1 to 9 p.m.
Watch the race on the big screen, with outdoor bars, raffles, a rose wall photo op, and a hat contest.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 3, 2 p.m.
- Address
- Thrive City, 1 Warriors Way
Catch live bands and DJs while searching for hidden prizes at this fest at bars along Polk Street, starting at Mayes Oyster House.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 4, 4 to 10 p.m.
The indie chamber pop band brings its dreamy sound to this serene downtown oasis in the plaza outside the Transamerica Pyramid.
- Website
- Free concert series
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address
- Transamerica Redwood Park
A “Wizard of Oz”–inspired interactive cabaret, with wild costumes, performances, and role-playing quests, at the gorgeous 1880 music hall The Melody.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Address
- The Melody, 906 Broadway
This Ethiopian restaurant turns into a wild Latinx club, with cumbia, baile funk, techno, and trap. Sexy fits are mandatory, of course.
- Website
- The Cut Up
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 3, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Celebrate local literary legends with a DJ set by Thievery Corporation’s Garza, spring cocktails, and bookish vibes at this after-hours fundraiser inside the epic dome of the SF Public Library.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 3, 9 to 11 p.m.
- Address
- 100 Larkin St.
This crew keeps it simple with a late night of house and techno in a big, dark warehouse.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 3, 11:59 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
The San Francisco Civic Music Association hosts a free concert in celebration of its 10th season.
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 4, 3 to 5 p.m.
Mexican masked wrestling, mariachi bands, and food and art vendors take over the Gold Bar Whiskey distillery for a Cinco de Mayo celebration.
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 4, 1 to 8 p.m.
The Internet Archive’s gorgeous building hosts creative technologists as they share rapid-fire demos of personal projects, followed by drinks and mingling with fellow weirdos.
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 4, 7 p.m.