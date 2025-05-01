The Hot List: Our favorite restaurants and bars in SF right now

A second act from two unexpected industry pros

Margherita Sagan and Sheryl Rogat — the women behind the original Piccino, which opened almost 20 years ago in Dogpatch — seem to be just getting started. In March they debuted a second Piccino, taking over the massive space formerly occupied by Sessions at the Presidio. The menu will be familiar to Piccino lovers, with seasonal pizzas like stinging nettle with braised leeks, delicious and simple pastas, and entrees like a fish of the day with spring morels and horseradish. For a last-minute night out, grab a seat at the bar; for a sunny-day brunch, request the big patio and enjoy the surrounding nature. Get ready for more: A third Piccino will open next year on the waterfront near Sausalito.