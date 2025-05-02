The bizarre case of Justin Verlander, who just can’t win with Giants

On a cold and windy Thursday night by the bay, Verlander had his best chance for his first win as a Giant. He cruised through six innings. He led 3-1. After he yielded a homer to open the seventh and was replaced one out later, the lead was 3-2. He still was on target for a victory celebration.

The 42-year-old, who has been sitting on 262 wins since the moment he signed his $15 million contract on Jan. 11, hasn’t budged in the win column. He’s no closer to 300. No closer to 263.

“This is kind of difficult as somebody who likes to win, likes to win as a team,” Verlander said. “You want to do your part, but also you try to look at it as, if you give your team a chance, if you give your team enough chances, the wins will start coming. You go deeper in games, keep a lot of runs off the board, and those things just kind of fall in line and start happening.”

The Giants lost 4-3 to the worst team in the majors, and Verlander is winless through seven starts in orange and black.

But because this is 2025 and wins are so hard to come by for the future Hall of Famer, it all went away in the eighth. With extremely reliable Tyler Rogers on the mound, the Rockies tied the score — prompting another no-decision for Verlander — and then took the lead.

Suddenly, the Giants were on their way to their first three-game losing skid of the season.

The eighth went to Rogers, whose 0.59 ERA was second-lowest among big-league relievers. The right-hander had tossed scoreless ball in 15 of his 16 outings. On this night, however, the sidewinder coughed up three hits: Brenton Doyle’s one-out single, Jordan Beck’s game-tying double and Hunter Goodman’s tie-breaking single.

Verlander sped through six innings on just 79 pitches, but Ryan McMahon greeted him in the seventh with a home run. After he retired Mickey Moniak, manager Bob Melvin went to Camilo Doval, who finished the inning.

“It’s just been unfortunate,” Verlander said. “I mean, our bullpen has been phenomenal all season. It’s just, unfortunately, a couple starts for me. … But that’s baseball, like that. You can’t sit here and be like, ‘Woe is me.’ You’ve got a bunch of teammates, and you’ve got to trust each other, and we do, explicitly.”

Only one other season during Verlander’s 20-year career did he fail to win in his first seven starts. That was 2015 when he opened on the injured list and didn’t debut until June 13 because of a lat issue. His first win came in his eighth start on July 29.

Verlander certainly was due. Even when he pitched in dominant fashion, as he did in his previous two starts — one earned run in six innings against both the Angels and Rangers — he didn’t get a win.

Verlander’s teammates know what’s at stake. They know the significance of his mission not only for the team but himself. Just like in 2009, when Randy Johnson came to San Francisco to finish his career and his Giants teammates rallied around him on his journey to his 300th win.

Verlander has a long way to go (38 more wins), and if he doesn’t reach the milestone, it wouldn’t diminish his career one bit. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer regardless, and it’s possible that no pitcher will ever win as much as he’ll win because of how the use of starting pitching has evolved in the game.

“He’s probably going to the Hall of Fame with what we do for him or not,” Rogers said. “I think that’ll be something to think about when he does go into the Hall of Fame. ‘Oh, I was a teammate of his.’ Hopefully we can help him out some more. To give away a win from any starting pitcher doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t matter if it’s first or 300th or whatever. It doesn’t feel good.”

The pitching wasn’t the lone issue. The Giants’ offense continued its funk. Leadoff hitter Heliot Ramos opened the first inning with his second homer in two days, this one a career-high 112.8 mph off the bat. The Giants scored twice more in the sixth on doubles by Wilmer Flores and Mike Yastrzemski. It was the ninth straight game the Giants fell short of five runs, and they’re 4-5 in that stretch.

Kyle Freeland became the latest left-handed starter to minimize San Francisco’s bats. The Giants now are 2-8 in games the opposition starts a lefty and have lost six consecutive starts against southpaws.