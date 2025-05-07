Kawakami: Without Curry, a dynamic (and comical) duo is exactly what the Warriors need



That’s the dynamic and probably the most important part of it for the Warriors is that it makes Butler feel comfortable. He came to the Warriors with a justified reputation as a frequent malcontent — he was under his second suspension of the season by Miami when he was traded.



But Butler has been a perfect teammate in his time with the Warriors, mostly because he literally changed the trajectory of this season. And he’s no wallflower. But that’s what you want in the playoffs — Butler has happily deferred to Curry, but now he has the whole thing in his hands, at least for a little while.



Butler shot 20 times on Tuesday, making seven shots on his way to 20 points. He said he always wants to play unselfishly and pass it to somebody who’s open. But he also acknowledged that Curry’s absence probably means that he has to be more aggressive looking to create shots for himself. In the fourth quarter, as the Timberwolves were making one last run, Butler hit a running shot in traffic that he probably wouldn’t have taken in the last few months. But that’s when he had Curry with him.



And now, the Warriors really don’t have anybody else who can threaten a defense, who can find gaps and either score or pass it to somebody who came open because the defense had to move to cover Butler.



“I guess it’s going to be my job to draw a little more attention,” Butler said. “Probably not as much as Steph does draw, but I’ve gotta find a way to score and get everyone else involved.



“I’m not a volume shooter, never have been, probably never will be. But I’m going to play the right way. … I’m just going to have to be efficient. Have to go hard, I know I’m going to have a lot of minutes coming way. I train for this. I’m going to be ready for it.”



He and Hield were ready on Tuesday. They should be ready on Thursday, too, and over the next days of this series. And if either one of them stumbles, they know the other will be right there, barking and gesturing and probably talking about it at a press conference later. The new Batman and Robin can’t wait.