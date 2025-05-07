Skip to main content
17 great events in SF this week, from a Mother’s Day rooftop rave to a foodie game show

A hall is filled with racks of clothes and people.
Shop rare pieces from this weekend’s vintage market at the Ferry Building. | Source: Pickwick Vintage
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Valencia Live! street fest

The first of the Valencia Street block parties on the second Thursday of every month kicks off with live music, art, and local vendors closing down the Mission thoroughfare from 16th to 19th.

Thursday, May 8, 5 to 10 p.m.
Valencia between 16th and 19th

SoMa Nights on Folsom

Shop, eat, and check out art on Folsom between 6th and 8th streets, with after-parties raging at 15 clubs between 9th and 12th.

SoMa Nights
Thursday, May 8, 5 to 9 p.m.
Folsom Street

Fabrications’ at St. Joseph’s Arts Society

The gorgeous church-turned-arts-venue hosts an open reception for artists from the Space Program San Francisco residency, who turn industrial materials into mind-blowing sculpture.

Thursday, May 8, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
St. Joseph's Arts Society, 1401 Howard St.

‘Requiem’ student fashion show

Fashion may not be the city’s strong suit, but this runway show by SFSU apparel design and merchandising students will try to prove otherwise.

Fashion show
Thursday, May 8, 7 p.m.
SFSU Annex 1, 1 N. State Dr.

North Beach Mother’s Day night market

Grant Avenue brings in family activities and local vendors who can sell you that last-minute gift for Ma.

North Beach night markets
Friday, May 9, 5 to 10 p.m.
Grant between Vallejo and Filbert

FutureCraft 2035 AI showcase + afterparty

AI experts and founders reveal their research on how society will adapt in this confab at Frontier Tower, followed by a tech-themed after-party at Barbarossa Lounge.

Friday, May 9, 7 p.m.
Frontier Tower, 995 Market St.

Grateful Brass: Dead tribute at Grace Cathedral

Jazz Mafia brings a brass-funk twist to Grateful Dead classics, with psychedelic visuals splayed over the cathedral’s resonant architecture.

Friday, May 9, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St.

SF Ballet School spring festival

A gala showcase featuring the school’s rising stars, accompanied by the Grammy-winning SF Ballet Orchestra.

Friday, May 9, 7 p.m; Saturday, May 10, 4 p.m.
War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave.

45th annual Fair Oaks Street garage sale

The neighborhood between Mission and Noe keeps the tradition going with its second-hand treasure market, which sprawls from 21st to 26th streets.

Fair Oaks Street Garage Sale
Saturday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fair Oaks between 21st and 26th

Taiwanese American Cultural Fest

Union Square lights up with lion dances, art, music, and street eats at the West Coast’s largest celebration of Taiwanese culture.

Taiwanese American Cultural Fest
Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m.
Union Square

Spicy & Icy party

Get hot in the giant outdoor sauna, chill in the cold plunges, and dance to local DJs on the patio at Alchemy Springs’ wellness rave.

Saturday, May 10, 5 p.m.
Alchemy Springs, 939 Post St.

Klangkarussell & Einmusik

Two of Europe’s most legendary atmospheric house and techno producers take over Public Works for a night of deep feels.

Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m.
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

A Club Called Rhonda

The Great Northern hosts this beloved L.A. dance party, stacked with sexy synth energy and headliner Boy Harsher.

Saturday, May 10, 10 p.m.
The Great Northern, 119 Utah St.

It’s Giving Mother rooftop party

Celebrate moms or whoever makes you say “mommy” with feel-good DJ sets atop the Hibernia rooftop, featuring Black Panda.

Sunday, May 11, 3 to 8 p.m.
One Jones St.

Pickwick Vintage Show

A person wearing a colorful, patterned outfit browses through racks of vibrant, eclectic clothing displayed in front of an arched architectural backdrop.
Shop unique pieces from vintage vendors at the Ferry Building. | Source: Pickwick Vintage

More than 70 vendors take over the Ferry Building’s Grand Hall, offering rare vintage fashion, jewelry, textiles, and design inspo from every era.

Ferry Building
Sunday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
One Ferry Building

Mother’s Day free entry at the Exploratorium and more

Some of SF’s most beautiful institutions — including the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, the Exploratorium — are free for Mother’s Day. For SF residents, the Conservatory of Flowers and the San Francisco Botanic Garden are free, too.

Exploratorium
Sunday, May 11
Various locations

Chew On This’ game show

KQED Live puts foodies to the test with this trivia and tasting competition. The special ingredient this time around is corn, so bring your kernels of knowledge.

Tuesday, May 13, 7 p.m.
The Commons at KQED, 2601 Mariposa St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

