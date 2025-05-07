Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
The first of the Valencia Street block parties on the second Thursday of every month kicks off with live music, art, and local vendors closing down the Mission thoroughfare from 16th to 19th.
- Thursday, May 8, 5 to 10 p.m.
Shop, eat, and check out art on Folsom between 6th and 8th streets, with after-parties raging at 15 clubs between 9th and 12th.
- SoMa Nights
- Thursday, May 8, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Folsom Street
The gorgeous church-turned-arts-venue hosts an open reception for artists from the Space Program San Francisco residency, who turn industrial materials into mind-blowing sculpture.
- Thursday, May 8, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Fashion may not be the city’s strong suit, but this runway show by SFSU apparel design and merchandising students will try to prove otherwise.
- Fashion show
- Thursday, May 8, 7 p.m.
- SFSU Annex 1, 1 N. State Dr.
Grant Avenue brings in family activities and local vendors who can sell you that last-minute gift for Ma.
- North Beach night markets
- Friday, May 9, 5 to 10 p.m.
AI experts and founders reveal their research on how society will adapt in this confab at Frontier Tower, followed by a tech-themed after-party at Barbarossa Lounge.
- Friday, May 9, 7 p.m.
Jazz Mafia brings a brass-funk twist to Grateful Dead classics, with psychedelic visuals splayed over the cathedral’s resonant architecture.
- Friday, May 9, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
A gala showcase featuring the school’s rising stars, accompanied by the Grammy-winning SF Ballet Orchestra.
- Friday, May 9, 7 p.m; Saturday, May 10, 4 p.m.
The neighborhood between Mission and Noe keeps the tradition going with its second-hand treasure market, which sprawls from 21st to 26th streets.
- Fair Oaks Street Garage Sale
- Saturday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Union Square lights up with lion dances, art, music, and street eats at the West Coast’s largest celebration of Taiwanese culture.
- Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m.
- Union Square
Get hot in the giant outdoor sauna, chill in the cold plunges, and dance to local DJs on the patio at Alchemy Springs’ wellness rave.
- Saturday, May 10, 5 p.m.
Two of Europe’s most legendary atmospheric house and techno producers take over Public Works for a night of deep feels.
- Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m.
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
The Great Northern hosts this beloved L.A. dance party, stacked with sexy synth energy and headliner Boy Harsher.
- Saturday, May 10, 10 p.m.
Celebrate moms or whoever makes you say “mommy” with feel-good DJ sets atop the Hibernia rooftop, featuring Black Panda.
- Sunday, May 11, 3 to 8 p.m.
- One Jones St.
More than 70 vendors take over the Ferry Building’s Grand Hall, offering rare vintage fashion, jewelry, textiles, and design inspo from every era.
- Ferry Building
- Sunday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- One Ferry Building
Some of SF’s most beautiful institutions — including the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, the Exploratorium — are free for Mother’s Day. For SF residents, the Conservatory of Flowers and the San Francisco Botanic Garden are free, too.
- Exploratorium
- Sunday, May 11
- Various locations
KQED Live puts foodies to the test with this trivia and tasting competition. The special ingredient this time around is corn, so bring your kernels of knowledge.
- Tuesday, May 13, 7 p.m.