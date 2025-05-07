Kawakami: Every game Steph Curry misses makes his next playoff moment more precious

“Everyone loves and respects Steph so much,” Steve Kerr said at the team hotel between meetings on Wednesday. “He’s the reason that this whole run has happened. There’s been plenty of contributions — I would say the same thing about Draymond and Klay. …



“But when it comes down to it, this is about Steph, this whole thing. It’s like Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Michael Jordan in Chicago. None of it happens without Steph. And everybody knows that, the whole team understands that. So I don’t need to give a ‘win one for Steph’ speech. It’s going to happen on its own. The guys, they want to do it for him. No one needs to say that.”



Duncan and Jordan are long since retired, but their names still ring in all sports discourse because of their greatness and their victories. Because everybody who played with them — even fellow Hall of Famers — will almost always be best known and appreciated for the time they played with Duncan and Jordan.



Because players such as Duncan, Jordan, and Curry give these seasons their full meaning. And what could be more meaningful for Curry’s teammates, right here and right now, to keep this series going long enough to make sure Curry suits up again this season? Can they win one for Steph?



“We ain’t trying to win one, we’re trying to win every one,” Kevon Looney said with a smile. “We know how much he means, how much he wants to be out there. We want to win as many games as possible and hopefully he gets back sooner than later and we are in a great position when he gets back.”



The Warriors’ front office did their part to heed Curry’s call for “meaningful basketball” this season by acquiring Jimmy Butler and turning around this season. Curry did his part by playing so magnificently down the stretch, teamed with Butler. His teammates have done their part to help get that victory on Tuesday. Now they have to get one more.



“We know what he’s done, the amount of things he’s done for our group throughout these years, this organization, everything he’s given to this team,” Brandin Podziemski said Wednesday. “We know we have his back. He has our back. And we’re just going to put our best foot forward and we know we can win with whoever’s out there.”