Juarez understood the question to be the latest version of one she faces constantly as a young mother: Was her daughter an accident? (She was planned, thank you very much.)

Another mother turned to her and asked, “What kind of cream do you use? You look so young.”

Casandra Juarez was the youngest mom by a mile at the Berkeley parent-baby yoga class. It didn’t take long for that fact to get shoved in her face.

Here, most women wait until their 30s or 40s before having a kid. In fact, San Francisco has the nation’s highest average age for first-time mothers: 33. Healthcare workers and parents say that’s due to the area’s status as a hotbed for career strivers, saturation with companies willing to foot the bill for fertility treatments, and a high cost of living that incentivizes waiting to have children.

Being a mother is never easy. But the Bay Area’s unique demographics have made the job even harder.

“That was the moment where I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it is not going to be easy finding friends,” said Juarez. “It made me feel really uncomfortable. I can tell you that I never went back.”

Across the region, those who became mothers before 30 say their wrinkle-free faces and surplus of energy make them stick out like sore thumbs. Their youth can make it hard to make friends, or at least get respect, from the older parents of their kids’ peers.

But the high average age of mothers here has had the opposite effect for those who had kids in their 20s. Just 17% of mothers giving birth for the first time in San Francisco in 2023 were in their 20s — the lowest share of any U.S. county. Young mothers say they feel that in their everyday lives.

For all these reasons, women in the Bay Area who give birth in their late 30s or 40s don’t face the same stigma they might in other places.

Arrieanna Martinez married her high school sweetheart. The next step for the couple in the Central Coast town of Hollister was to have kids. “That’s just what you do,” said Martinez.

She had her son when she was 22 and her daughter when she was 25. Martinez and her husband eventually split up, and she moved to San Mateo. Upon arrival, she received a rude awakening. People were surprised to hear that the youthful Martinez had children.

Now 32, Martinez feels she’s still setting up her life; she’s taking classes for a bachelor’s degree and working as a doula. She can’t help but compare her situation to the established careers of older women whose kids are the same age as hers.

“You had your 20s to party, you got married … you built your career, and now you’re just ready to be this amazing parent,” Martinez said of the older mothers. From the outside, it looks nothing like her experience of being a “hot mess mom” still trying to figure everything out.