The best books to read this summer, according to bestselling Bay Area authors

Best known for her humorous and in-depth investigations into topics like spit and corpses, Roach recommends “Food Person” by Adam Roberts, host of the podcast “The Amateur Gourmet.” The novel, which will be released this month, follows a weary cookbook ghostwriter navigating the puff-pastry egos of New York’s food elite. “I polished it off in a single sitting,” said Roach, adding that the best place to read it is “the counter of any ‘cheffy’ new restaurant.”