Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

‘F— school’: College quitters celebrate startup dreams at ‘dropout graduation’

An inaugural commencement ceremony in San Francisco honored 'room full of exceptions.'

Dozens of college dropouts who transitioned into tech careers attended a commencement ceremony and a networking event afterwards at the Marina Theater in San Francisco, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. A graduation ceremony was organized by young people in the startup community for those who dropped out of university before obtaining a degree to pursue careers in the technology industry.
By Ezra Wallach Photos by Manuel Orbegozo

Tucked into the lobby of the Marina Theater, dozens of 20-somethings mingle as they would before a school dance, leeching on to whoever they happen to know and searching for common ground with those they don’t. They’re gathered for the inaugural “dropout graduation” organized by Z Fellows, a weeklong boot camp for tech entrepreneurs. 

Soon, the Zoomers trickle upstairs into the theater, where commencement speakers impart wisdom the assembly of ambitious quitters can fall back on throughout their professional lives.

“Our natural instinct as children is to question everything: authority, tradition, the status quo,” Z Fellows Founder Cory Levy, a dropout himself, said during his speech. “But somehow, when it comes to college, we stop questioning it. This is a room full of exceptions.”

A dim theater filled with people sitting in rows of red seats, some chatting and others looking around. The atmosphere is lively and informal.
While some in attendance wore gowns, most wore button-downs, sweaters or dresses.

Around the country, the importance of college is indeed being questioned. But perhaps nowhere more than in San Francisco, where many tech companies simply don’t care about whether or not you have a college degree. Meanwhile, college graduates struggle to field job offers; bosses say those who do make it into the office — remote or otherwise — are often unprofessional; and AI is getting better at tasks usually reserved for white-collar workers.

Haz Hubble, one of the “graduates,” dropped out sooner than most, quitting high school as a freshman and eschewing college entirely. 

“Honestly, fuck school,” the 26-year-old founder of Pally said. “If you’re smart and high-agency, you don’t need to go to school.”

Two people in graduation gowns and caps stand smiling in front of a red curtain backdrop.
Cory Levy and Ali Debow, both college dropouts with careers in tech, organized the event.

Yet the attendees know that society’s default remains to go to college, especially if you come from wealth and did well academically. Thus, the common sentiment throughout the event was an ironic one: dropping out is hard.

“It’s really lonely, very isolating,” said Ali Debow, who co-organized the event and founded a photo-sharing app called Swsh. “A lot of people have lost relationships with their family and their friends during this time, and I just want to say, I see you and I hear you.”

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Related

The image features a black sign with white text stating, "A moment of reckoning has arrived for the West," set against a green and white collage backdrop.
‘Skip the indoctrination’: Palantir invades elite colleges with militant recruiting campaign
A person in a graduation cap and gown is depicted in a pop art style, with a vibrant, swirling background of psychedelic colors and repeating shaded silhouettes.
The hot new college major in San Francisco? Psychedelic drugs
The image shows a lush green park with tall trees, surrounded by large buildings. In the background, there's a hillside densely covered with houses.
More foreign students’ visas terminated at SF State and other Bay Area colleges

Debow’s parents were ambivalent when she dropped out of NYU to focus on building her company. Like many in attendance, Debow brought her parents on board once they witnessed her success.

“If I go to school, I will waste my time,” said Ali Rastegar, 20, who dropped out of UC Berkeley to run his company, Stealth. Rastegar’s mother, an immigrant from Iran who joined him at the event, said meeting all the other dropouts has made her feel better about her son’s decision.

“I trust him,” she said.

A group of young adults, some in graduation gowns and caps, chat and smile in a dimly lit room. One person drinks from a cup, and others hold diplomas.
Before and after the event, fellow dropouts yearned to make friends and potential business partners.

Max Mullen, who co-founded Instacart, gave the longest speech of anyone before he was bombarded by Zoomers in hoodies, vests or gowns as they practically begged for his advice. Mullen reiterated the common themes: that time is to be spent well; dreams are good; people who doubt you should be ignored; victory requires patience; you are only as good as the people you surround yourself with; and the best learning is done on the job rather than in the classroom.

“Be all in on your best idea,” said Mullen, who graduated from college but supports enterprising dropouts.

All the speakers declared that abandoning college is not an accomplishment in and of itself but rather the beginning of a journey marked by risk and discovery. 

A person is wearing a graduation cap and gown, making an excited expression with their mouth open wide, in front of a red curtain.
CropSafe co-founder and Thiel Fellow John McElhone revels in the graduation he never had.

In speaking with dropouts and friends and family who joined them, it became clear that the important distinction is not between those who stay in college and those who drop out, but rather between those who are comfortable charting their own course and those who aren’t. After all, some professions, such as medicine, require degrees.

Many who drop out of college aren’t pitching potential investors but are rather holed up in their parents basement, bagging groceries at Whole Foods, and neglecting whatever hidden purpose these commencement speakers guarantee life might have in store for them.

“When you’re in high school and college, I think it sometimes feels like a zero-sum game,” Tanay Tandon, the founder of Commure, said during his speech. “Things are graded on curves, and you’re either the smartest and you win, or you’re not and you lose. That’s not what the real world is like at all. Everyone can win.”

A person is reaching up toward a bright light above them, set against a dark background. Their face is illuminated slightly by the light.
Startup founder and college dropout Jia Chen throws her graduation cap into the air.

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CultureEducationNewsSilicon ValleyStartupsTech