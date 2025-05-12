Kittle’s new contract, a new high-water mark for the tight end position that left all parties satisfied, offers another example of the techniques the 49ers will use to fit Purdy’s deal.

All told, our calculations currently have the 49ers with about $37 million of 2025 salary-cap space on a projected 53-man roster, a number which would give them operational flexibility this season. Their key for Purdy’s contract will be to reach an agreement that packs similar flexibility in future seasons, where the 49ers have deferred a large percentage of cap hits. With the spending limit annually increasing in conjunction with NFL revenue, the 49ers can continue surfing the wave of the rising cap — even with Purdy’s presumably huge deal on the books.

While we continue to wait for Brock Purdy and the 49ers to reach an agreement on a new contract, a bigger-picture look at the team’s finances is in order. The 49ers have been busy on the bookkeeping front to begin this month, re-signing star tight end George Kittle to another record-breaking contract while inking more than a dozen newcomers to their rookie deals.

Kittle, 31, signed for $35 million in new guaranteed money — essentially two fully secured years. That’s a big upgrade over Kittle’s prior setup, which saw him entering the lame-duck year of his old contract with no guaranteed money remaining. Kittle’s agent, Jack Bechta, maneuvered for the deal to be technically worth $19.1 million annually, which edges out the $19 million APY pact that Trey McBride reached with the Arizona Cardinals just about a month prior.

Prorated signing (PRTD SB) and option bonuses (OPT BON) are shaded above. This salary-cap amortization, as explained below, is the key 49ers’ technique when crafting big contracts to fit under the cap.

The 49ers, meanwhile, found a way to give Kittle that No. 1 title without overcommitting into the deal’s later years. The amount of money scheduled to come Kittle’s way in 2029, $22.4 million, was carefully tailored to push the APY over McBride’s. But none of that money, which would be paid out when Kittle is 36, is guaranteed. So the 49ers now have five years of contractual control at the cost of only two years of financial commitment. That’s the best possible deal a team can hope to get for a future Hall of Famer who’s still very much in his prime.

Furthermore, Kittle’s new contract actually reduces his 2025 cap hit by about $8 million. All five years of the deal feature a veteran minimum base salary and instead pay out the majority of salary through option bonuses, which offer the possibility to prorate cap hits over up to five years — and on a staggered basis that stretches Kittle’s cap impact all the way through 2033. That’s four years after his contract expires.

Although the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have been on the cutting edge of pushing salary into multiple amortized bonuses and void years, this five-bonus maneuver with Kittle is actually unprecedented. Chief negotiator Paraag Marathe and cap experts Brian Hampton and Jeffrey Diamond have truly stretched the technique to its max this time.