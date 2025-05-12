While Silicon Valley’s tech behemoths and scrappy startups race to build sophisticated AI agents that they say will become indispensable to everyday life, Ha is already living a version of that future. He spends his days consulting AI employees at his investment firm, talking to an AI doctor about his father’s late-stage cancer, and preparing for the birth of his first child with his AI parenting coach.

His early tinkering with AI to create a “digital version” of his brain has grown into something much bigger. He now runs his life with a legion of AI personas that have changed his relationships with his job, family members, and even his unborn child.

So when AI came along, and others started thinking about how to build friends, romantic partners, or tutors, Ha, 39, saw an opportunity to make what he’d always wanted: a debate opponent who loves arguing as much as he does.

Daniel Ha loves to argue. He loves it so much that his last company was an internet commenting platform that allowed people to banter about news. But he knows his contrarian bent can be tiresome for the people around him.

The junior VCs

Ha’s experiments with AI agents began this year. He was at a Mission coworking space called The Alchemist when a golden idea struck: What if he built AI employees to staff his new venture capital firm?

Everything you need to know to start your day.

After weeks of tweaking, Ha and Borovich had an army of agents at Antigravity that they collectively christened their “diligence engine” and that now reviews every startup they consider investing in.

AI agents are software programs that carry out tasks or make decisions in pursuit of a specific goal. Unlike chatbots or search engines, agents are proactive and don’t need continual human oversight.

So Ha set out to create a digital analog of a small firm. He built AI agents using Google’s Gemini 2.5 model, grounding them in dozens of hours of recorded conversations between him and Borovich about their worldviews and investing goals.

Ha and a fellow investor, Gadi Borovich, had recently founded an early-stage venture firm called Antigravity Capital. But their company had an early-stage problem itself — a lack of capital to hire staffers and other investors.

“There were mornings when I woke up and saw Daniel had stayed up all night working on it,” Borovich said. “I saw the future of investing being built right before my eyes.”

Borovich, who worked with Ha to conceptualize the diligence engine, watched as it grew from an idea into an app on his iPad.

“One investor is the deal champion, and the other is the devil’s advocate,” Ha said. “Like that annoying colleague who says, ‘However …’”

The resulting information is fed into the next tier of agents, which act as the digital equivalent of an angel and devil sitting on Ha and Borovich’s shoulders. The “optimistic investor” agent argues for a startup’s ability to eat the world, while the “pessimistic investor” agent describes its inevitable crash and burn.

There’s an “intake analyst” agent, which creates an initial report about the startup based on its pitch decks, business plans, and transcripts of Antigravity’s conversations with the team. There’s a “market researcher” agent, which considers the company’s product-market fit by creating industry-specific synthetic customers — you guessed it, also agents — to gauge demand.

The seasoned investor

Ultimately, all the data has to go somewhere. The optimistic and pessimistic arguments are fed into an “arbiter agent,” which behaves like a wise third investor at the firm. Its job is to be “reverent” to Ha and Borovich’s worldview and make its decision based on their goal of funding industry-disrupting AI companies. This agent spits out a final report and a score between 1 and 100 measuring its confidence about investing in the startup.

While the arbiter might sit at the top of the diligence food chain, Ha says he and Borovich don’t take its word as gospel. He’s aware that his system isn’t perfect and admits that they’ve invested in companies that received low scores from the arbiter.

“It’s like having a smarter, more informed partner who’s done much more research,” Ha said. “But sometimes, we simply disagree.”

Unlike Ha and Borovich, the diligence engine can’t have face-to-face meetings with founders at their hacker houses or huddle with them at the recent weeklong retreat Borovich organized at a Sea Cliff mansion.

“What these AI personas can’t do is have dinner with a founder,” Ha said — interactions he finds particularly useful for understanding a person’s character and motivations. “The agents actually make me feel more human in the sense that I can focus on the things that only I can do.”

The diligence engine provides another edge: With it, the venture firm more closely resembles the AI startups its principals want to invest in. Take Origami Agents, a Hayes Valley startup in Antigravity’s portfolio that’s building AI agents to take over the grunt work of human sales reps.