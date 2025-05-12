Similarly, consider yourself warned that the vegetables with anchoïade — typically a dip of anchovies, garlic, olive oil, and vinegar — is not a crudite but a salad of thinly sliced radishes, carrots, and tender cauliflower florets under a drizzle of the punchy sauce. And while you wouldn’t expect a bistro to be a destination for Thai-inspired green curry, Caché does a respectable job with the coconut-milk-infused dish. It’s a nod to all the vegan and vegetarian diners out there, inspired by a trip the owners took to Thailand, where they fell in love with the cuisine’s vibrant flavors. Their French-ified curry is more restrained, with a backbone of fresh herbs and very little heat. Served over quinoa, it presents almost like a stew.