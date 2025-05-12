Skip to main content
Grateful Dead coming to Golden Gate Park — because Lurie said so

The band will rock the Polo Fields Aug. 1, 2, and 3, in shows that are expected to draw 60,000 per day.

Two men are playing electric guitars on stage, surrounded by drums. One wears a dark jacket and the other a blue cardigan. Their faces show concentration.
Dead & Company last performed in San Francisco in 2023 at Oracle Park. | Source: Christopher Victorio for The Standard
By Ezra Wallach and Sam Mondros

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Monday announced a plan to deliver a “once-in-a-generation musical celebration”: three Dead & Company shows in August in Golden Gate Park.

“From Haight-Ashbury and the Grateful Dead house to Excelsior, where Jerry Garcia grew up, the Grateful Dead is embedded in San Francisco’s history,” said Lurie. “This is more than just a concert — it’s a San Francisco homecoming.”

The concert series is part of Lurie’s effort to expand cultural events in the city.

Dead & Company, a spinoff band featuring guitarist and singer John Mayer, played a three-night run at Oracle Park in July 2023 that was supposed to be its last ever. Since then, however, the band has had two runs at the Las Vegas Sphere. The current residency at the Sphere wraps up with shows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

While the SF show will be Dead & Company’s inaugural appearance in Golden Gate Park, the original Grateful Dead band performed at least 14 times there, according to Far Out magazine, including in 1967, when it played alongside Jefferson Airplane, Big Brother, and others in the Human Be-In, a concert that kicked off the Summer of Love. In 1991, the band played its last show in the park — a tribute to concert promoter Bill Graham, who died in a helicopter crash days earlier.

A band performs energetically outdoors, with a drummer, guitarist, and bassist in focus. Trees and a cloudy sky are in the background, and a crowd watches closely.
Phil Lesh playing with the Grateful Dead in the Panhandle, circa 1966-1970. | Source: SpeakLocal.org
A band performs outdoors with guitars and drums, surrounded by a crowd. The background features trees and residential buildings under a clear sky.
The Grateful Dead playing a show in the Panhandle, circa 1966-1970. | Source: SpeakLocal.org

This summer’s concerts, which must be approved by the Recreation and Park Commission at a meeting Thursday, are expected to draw up to 60,000 per day Aug. 1, 2, and 3 at the park’s Polo Fields. That’s more than three times the capacity of the Chase Center.

The shows could generate tens of millions of dollars in economic activity, Lurie’s office said. Dead & Company’s three concerts in 2023 generated $31 million in local economic activity.

“Celebrating their 60th anniversary with a Dead & Company performance in the very place where the Summer of Love took root is a powerful tribute to their legacy,” said Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. “These concerts not only honor their cultural impact but also shine a light on the park’s surrounding neighborhood — its restaurants, local businesses, and vibrant community.”

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com
Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

