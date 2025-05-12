Grateful Dead coming to Golden Gate Park — because Lurie said so

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Monday announced a plan to deliver a “once-in-a-generation musical celebration”: three Dead & Company shows in August in Golden Gate Park.

“From Haight-Ashbury and the Grateful Dead house to Excelsior, where Jerry Garcia grew up, the Grateful Dead is embedded in San Francisco’s history,” said Lurie. “This is more than just a concert — it’s a San Francisco homecoming.”

The concert series is part of Lurie’s effort to expand cultural events in the city.

Dead & Company, a spinoff band featuring guitarist and singer John Mayer, played a three-night run at Oracle Park in July 2023 that was supposed to be its last ever. Since then, however, the band has had two runs at the Las Vegas Sphere. The current residency at the Sphere wraps up with shows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.