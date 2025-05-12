The science of seating: How Steph, Draymond, and the Warriors organize their universe

The secret to the Warriors’ free-flowing culture — from the games to the locker room, the meeting rooms, team dinners, and the bench — is that there are very few secrets, and they are kept tightly and possibly forever.



But Stephen Curry was recently in the mood to mention one of the more classified things about what really happens on the Warriors’ bench, which helped illustrate the whole mood of those moments and this entire franchise, really.



“In garbage time, me and Chris DeMarco might play a little,” Curry said earlier this month — before his hamstring injury sidelined him for a chunk of the second round. “We pick a player for each team, see who scores the most points. Just to kinda stay engaged, have something to cheer for if it’s a blowout either way. “



That’s why you might see Curry staring at a stat sheet late in blowouts, pointing to the scoreboard, and turning to DeMarco, the longest-tenured assistant coach, in the second row, laughing and shaking his head. Finally, an answer. We never knew, until now. And this was a morsel of information that DeMarco was clearly stunned to hear repeated back to him.



“Steph told you that?” DeMarco blurted before taking a while to digest the development. “Oh well, that’s what happens when guys have been around together so long.”



That’s what happens on a team with well-established traditions, led by a superstar who loves to lead with humor and joy, and it’s all on display on the Warriors’ bench, if you look closely enough and talk to the players in the middle of all this. Which is what I’ve been doing throughout the playoffs; and I wasn’t disappointed by the tales they told and the proof of true chemistry that is impossible to miss.



If the court is their stage and the locker room their sanctuary, the Warriors’ bench is their laboratory and comedy lounge. It’s their rallying point now that they’re down 2-1 in this series and desperately need a win in Monday’s Game 3 to guarantee Curry extra time to return. It’s how the players support each other. It’s where they listen to the most urgent thoughts from the coaching staff. It’s also a living, breathing, bantering example of who they are, how their brainwaves connect, where the power centers are distributed, and how everybody else mixes in.